“He hit at a very high level”- Writer explains reasons behind choosing Shohei Ohtani over AL MVP Aaron Judge

Former Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson is living on a rollercoaster since he left Los Angeles after the 2020 season. In 2021, he signed with the Cubs, only to have them tank and trade him at midseason to Atlanta, where he won his second straight World Series title. After the Braves declined his option for 2022, he signed with his hometown team, the Giants, and helped them win 26 fewer games than they did the year before. Last week, he accepted San Francisco’s qualifying offer and will spend at least one more year with the team he grew up rooting for.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO