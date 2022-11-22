Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Quadpack Launches Monomaterial Infinite PP Panstick for Solid Beauty Formats
With solid/water-free beauty and personal care products on the rise, Quadpack has launched the monomaterial and recyclable Infinite PP Panstick for foundations, highlighters, sunscreens, serums, solid fragrances and more. Representing a new take on the company's legacy panstick, the new format comprises 100% recyclable PP and is available as a...
Britain’s Gen Z Rich Kids Are Driving Increased Sales at Luxury Brands—to Keep up With Social Media
The kids are the future — at least, that’s the case for London’s premier luxury brands at the moment. Despite the economic turndown across the UK that has seen the pound plummet, the country’s richest Gen Zers appear to be even hungrier for the luxe life. According to the Guardian, luxury goods sales and venerable labels are increasing thanks partly to its youngest shoppers. Luxury conglomerate LVMH saw sales increase by 28 percent, with Burberry reporting an 11 percent rise within the last month—mainly due to well-heeled youth, unburdened by crushing debt, who want to keep up with the latest social...
Elle
Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet Sale: Score 60% Off Bestselling, Top-Rated Brands
Amazon has you covered when it comes to online shopping, whether you’re on the hunt for fashion, home decor, fitness gear, or even kitchen gadgets. We could spend hours scrolling Amazon looking for deals, but there’s a much simpler way than doom-scrolling the mega retailer’s endless inventory. If you’re on the lookout for a deal, a great place to start (and save) is Amazon’s “secret” Overstock Outlet.
Consumer groups want grocers to ditch digital-only deals
A coalition of consumer groups is asking grocery chains to rethink their digital-only coupons, saying the deals discriminate against people who don’t have smartphones or reliable internet access. Digital-only deals __ advertised online or on store shelves __ can offer significant savings, but they generally require customers to electronically...
Ulta Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals: The 35 Top Picks From KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Lowe's just dropped early Black Friday discounts—shop 40+ deals on DeWalt, Samsung and GE
Lowe's has tons of Black Friday deals available right now. Save big on Samsung and GE home appliances and score discounts on DeWalt and Kobalt tools.
Amazon, Walmart and Lowe’s among 2,500 stores helping their shoppers to earn money for 48 hours only
MULTIPLE retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s are helping their shoppers earn money for 48 hours only. The Cash Back Day event from RetailMeNot is back, giving shoppers the chance to earn money back while shopping at over 2,500 major retailers. For the fourth year in a row, the...
50+ of the best Black Friday deals at Lowe's—DeWalt, GE and so much more
Add new power and style to your home this holiday season with Lowe's early Black Friday 2022 deals on decorations, appliances and more essentials.
West Chester-Based QVC Launches Livestream Shopping on The Roku Channel
West Chester-based QVC and its sister network HSN recently launched livestream video shopping experiences on The Roku Channel. QVC and HSN are the first livestream shopping channels on the leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV that reaches U.S. households with around 80 million people.
gcimagazine.com
Chica Beauty Turns 3
Chica Beauty, founded in 2019, is celebrating its third birthday with an in-person event in San Antonio, featuring jeweler Kendra Scott, champagne, sweets and charitable giving to Girls, Inc. (Guests may RSVP to the event here.) According to the brand, "We believe that makeup should accentuate each person’s natural features,...
goodmorningamerica.com
Snag the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 beauty deals on makeup, skincare and more
It's the time of year again when you can save big bucks on all the best beauty buys for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you're looking to gift the beauty enthusiast in your life or you're ready to stock up and save on your favorites, now would be an optimal time to get whatever your heart desires — at a fraction of the cost!
Analysis-Out of fashion: Gucci faces daunting task to replace top designer
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The abrupt departure from Gucci of Alessandro Michele, the flamboyant designer who was a favourite of Harry Styles and Lady Gaga, increases pressure on owner Kering (PRTP.PA) as it faces slowing revenue growth at the Italian fashion house.
Amazon Echo dot Black Friday deals 2022: Save 51 per cent on the smart speakers
The Amazon Black Friday deals are finally here, as the online giant has officially launched its sale. Kicking things off a whole week early, the anticipation for the big day is certainly mounting. We’ve already spotted deals on TVs, laptops, gaming and tech but if you’re hoping to make the biggest savings, Amazon likes to reserve those for its own line of products. This year, that’s no different, with big savings to be had on Echo dot smart speakers, and there’s even a substantial discount to be had on the latest range. Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
The Best Sephora Black Friday Deals 2022: Sunday Riley, Too Faced, Urban Decay & More for as Low as $6
Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now
Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
New York Post
The best Black Friday furniture deals to shop now: Wayfair, Target, more
You can certainly make your house a home this Black Friday with all of the huge furniture savings being offered by some of your favorite brands. Since waiting for the holidays is oh so boring, take out your furniture wishlists and pass the time with early Black Friday deals from top retailers as well as some later deals that last through Cyber Monday and into December.
Sephora Names New CEO: Guillaume Motte
PARIS — Sephora has named Guillaume Motte as its new president and chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1. Motte — a seasoned retail executive who recently worked at Sephora — will succeed and report to Chris de Lapuente, according to an internal memo obtained by WWD.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW De Lapuente had stepped back into Sephora’s CEO role following the abrupt departure this June of Martin Brok, who joined the beauty retailer in September 2020. Concurrently, de Lapuente continues...
Nordstrom Is Trying to Premiumize Rack
Nordstrom posted a third quarter earnings beat, even with $100 million in incremental markdowns, although fourth quarter sales have started out slow. In a Nutshell: CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors at a conference call that customer demand began to soften in June, mostly at off-price Nordstrom Rack. He said the slowdown was most noticeable among lower-income customers. In response the company tried to align expenses with sales and clear through overstock to close out 2022 with healthy inventory, he said. “Sales decelerated in late October and early November, particularly in geographies with unseasonably warm weather. In the last two weeks, however,...
John Lewis Black Friday sale 2022: Best deals on Apple, Le Creuset, Barbour and more
It’s time to narrow down your wishlist, as Black Friday has officially arrived. And it could not come at a better time, when Christmas shopping is becoming an increasingly daunting prospect. Apple, Dyson, Shark, KitchenAid, LG, Nintendo and Asos often have the most impressive Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, but, in recent years, we’ve seen savings from Gymshark, Lululemon, Pandora, Hotel Chocolat, Ugg, Philips and Dr Martens emerge too.Across the sale period, retailers and brands come together to dramatically slash prices of everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys. But John...
