MedicalXpress

MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID

Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
EverydayHealth.com

Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed, Study Finds

For almost three years, the world has seen the coronavirus behind the COVID-19 pandemic evolve into many variants, while vaccination and prior infection have altered our experiences with the disease. Over time the top COVID-19 symptoms have changed as well. As of October 20, the UK-based Zoe Health Study (formerly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes

For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
WebMD

COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds

Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Parade

If You Haven’t Gotten COVID Yet, This Might Be Why

At the dawn of the pandemic, it was shocking—and terrifying—to hear when someone you knew tested positive for COVID. While the pandemic should certainly still be taken seriously, thanks to COVID vaccines and boosters becoming widely available, for the vast majority of people, getting COVID is a lot less scary than it used to be. In fact, at this point in the pandemic, it’s more surprising to hear about someone who hasn’t tested positive for the virus at some point in the past two years.
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Health

Older Adults Who Sleep Less Are More Likely to Develop Multiple Chronic Diseases

Older adults who get five hours of sleep a night or fewer have a greater risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. Sleeping less has previously been linked to a greater likelihood of developing certain chronic conditions, but this study focused on multimorbidity. The findings underscore the importance of maintaining good...
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
studyfinds.org

Humans may ‘evolve’ to have deformed bodies, second eyelid from overusing technology

CERRITOS, Calif. — Hunched back, clawed-hands, and second eyelids could be common features of human anatomy in the future, a recent computer model reveals. The shocking, hopefully tongue-in-cheek report warns that overusing technology could somehow steer human evolution in a direction that leaves people looking deformed compared to what we consider normal today.
shefinds

The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall

Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.

