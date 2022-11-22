Tiger freshman Sutton Smith's 'unique skillset' promises a bright future

Sutton Smith’s heart dropped when University of Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield called his name to head into the game during the home opener against Arkansas State on Sept. 17.

The true freshman running back had been telling Silverfield for two weeks that he was ready to see the field. Silverfield’s response until that day was, “No, you’re not.” Three games into the season, Silverfield felt it was time.

“(That) Saturday morning at breakfast, he said, ‘Coach I’m ready,’” Silverfield said two days after beating Arkansas State. “I said, ‘I think you might be, but I can’t promise you.’”

Silverfield told Sutton’s parents before the game he was going to play, but Sutton didn’t know it yet. Not until Silverfield dialed his number during the third quarter. The Tigers called three straight running plays for Sutton, a 9-yard gain, a 7-yard gain and a 5-yard to average 7.0 yards on three carries.

“It was a blessing that they even believed in me to get out there,” Smith said. “When he called my name, I was kind of shocked. … I was like I just got to get in, trust what I’ve been doing in practice, trust the coaches, and it all worked out for me.”

Silverfield usually doesn’t speak too publicly about true freshmen before the season starts, but the coaching staff had been praising Sutton since August. Silverfield even went as far as to say he resembles a Kenny Gainwell type of skillset. It’s clear that the Tigers have high expectations for what Sutton can become as he continues to grow as an athlete.

It’s no wonder why Sutton earned the first start of his career eight games after getting his first carry. He helped the Tigers complete a 59-0 rout of North Alabama last week by scoring his first touchdown with a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter. Sutton broke two tackles before even reaching the line of scrimmage while making another guy miss on his way to the end zone.

His teammates greeted him with a nice celebration and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey appreciated how they joined in on the moment.

“You remember your first touchdown,” Cramsey said. “You remember your first play made in that situation. The guys love it when they see that.”

Sutton has tallied 104 rushing yards in five games while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also has four catches for 58 yards.

Daniel Brunner, Sutton’s former coach at George Walton High School in Georgia, had always felt Memphis was a great fit for Sutton’s skillset. Brunner, a Memphis native, grew up a Memphis fan, so he’s familiar with the progression of the program.

“They compliment each other so well,” Brunner said. “What I’ve watched Memphis do over the years is let playmakers make plays. Whether it’s giving it to them out of the backfield or getting it to them in the air, they’ve just done such a good job of having kids that are very electric and dynamic — like Sutton is — be very successful.”

“Obviously, he’s got elite speed and quickness. Great understanding of the game of football, but he does some things that are special like some of the running backs that have come through Memphis have done.”

Memphis was the first big offer that Sutton received during his recruiting process, and he returned the favor by becoming the first recruit to commit to the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class. Sutton hopped on FaceTime from his hotel room to tell Silverfield he was ready to commit after having an unofficial visit to Memphis earlier that day.

Purdue, Vanderbilt and other Power 5 schools started jumping on the Sutton bandwagon after his commitment. Although he went on a few official visits that made Silverfield a little nervous, Sutton stayed loyal to the Tigers.

“I felt that bond,” Sutton said. “They believed in me first before anybody. ... I stuck with it because I had that good of a relationship with coach Silverfield and (former running backs coach Anthony) Jones at the time. I’ve got that relationship with (Sean) Dawkins now.

“Just them believing in me as an 18-year-old freshman to get on the college stage at this level, that meant a lot to me, and that was big. It don’t stop here. I’ve just got to keep getting better.”

The Tigers will end the regular at SMU at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, before playing in their ninth straight bowl game. Silverfield said the Tigers might lean on their depth at running back with the loss of Brandon Thomas who is out for the season with an injury.

Senior Asa Martin and Jevyon Ducker are in the top two spots at running back, but Sutton could get his chances in the final two games to show Memphis fans what to expect in the future. Redshirt sophomore An’Darius Coffey also flashed his potential last week by leading the team with 83 rushing yards.

“I’m not calling (Sutton) Kenny Gainwell, but he’s got that unique skillset,” Silverfield said. “If we get to the point once he understands the running back position, maybe he can be that guy who plays a little bit as a slot receiver that we can move around like a Tony Pollard.”