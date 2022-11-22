The Lakeside Heights Sewer District #3 and the University Park Water District #4 projects continue to face challenges. Between a 43% increase in costs, and enduring six years of little progress with a lack of accurate and complete information, the projects are likely to be abandoned. Another Public Hearing regarding the special tax districts was well attended Monday at the Riley County Commissioners Meeting. Riley County Deputy Counselor Craig Cox delivered grim news to the property owners.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO