Manhattan, KS

Lakeside Heights and University Park water and sewer projects circling the drain

The Lakeside Heights Sewer District #3 and the University Park Water District #4 projects continue to face challenges. Between a 43% increase in costs, and enduring six years of little progress with a lack of accurate and complete information, the projects are likely to be abandoned. Another Public Hearing regarding the special tax districts was well attended Monday at the Riley County Commissioners Meeting. Riley County Deputy Counselor Craig Cox delivered grim news to the property owners.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
In Focus 11/23/22: Ben Sigle, Vickie James, Cliff Williams, John Cox

On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus Manhattan Running Company’s Ben Sigle previews the 2022 Turkey Trot in Manhattan. Riley County and City of Manhattan Food and Farm Council Director Vickie James also joined the program. In our final segment we spoke with USD 378 Riley County Superintendent Cliff...
MANHATTAN, KS
In Focus 11/22/22: Pat Weixelman, Dawn Henry, Shawn Steward

On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with Pottawatomie County Commission Chair Pat Weixelman and County Clerk Dawn Henry. AAA spokesperson Shawn Steward also joined the program ahead of the holiday to speak about travel.
RCPD Report: 11/23/22

MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft x3 and criminal damage to property in the 300 block of North 5th Street in Manhattan on November 22, 2022, around 10:40 AM. Officers listed Manhattan Housing Authority as the victim when it was reported a known male suspect damaged property owned by the victim. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $635.
MANHATTAN, KS
Vaughn Named Semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State junior Deuce Vaughn is one of 10 running backs in the country to be named a semifinalist for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Tuesday. It is the second-straight year that Vaughn is a semifinalist for...
MANHATTAN, KS
PREVIEW & PICKS: K-State vs. LSU in Cayman Islands Classic Championship

After surviving in overtime against Nevada on Tuesday night in the Grand Cayman Islands Classic, Kansas State moves to the championship round on Wednesday for a matchup with LSU. Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson combined to score 57 of K-State’s 96 points in the overtime victory over the Wolfpack while...
BATON ROUGE, LA

