Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked
CNN — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Friday once again denied a request to challenge President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, but her brief order will not change the status quo. As things stand, there are several pending lawsuits in play, and the Biden administration...
MSNBC
Judge blocking Biden’s student loans relief made a glaring error
At the end of this summer, President Joe Biden made good on a campaign pledge by announcing a plan that would erase approximately $430 billion of the $1.6 trillion in student debt held in this country. But last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge concluded that Biden’s student loan relief program is an illegitimate use of presidential authority, a ruling that brings into clearer focus a battle between a frustrated president, a recalcitrant Congress and the federal judiciary.
Biden extends the student-loan payment pause for another 6 months at most as his debt relief remains blocked in court
The student-loan payment pause will now last through June 30, or up to 60 days after the legal challenges blocking the relief are resolved.
The White House is reportedly considering extending the student-loan payment pause again as Biden's debt relief sits in federal courts
The White House is considering extending the student-loan payment pause again, per The Washington Post. This comes as Biden's debt relief is on pause after federal courts blocked its implementation. The legal process could take months, but the administration is confident it will prevail in court. Student-loan borrowers might not...
The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge declared on Thursday that President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans is unconstitutional and ordered the program to be dissolved. In a 26-page order, US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, ruled that the Biden administration...
Biden's Education Department 'will hold onto' student-loan borrowers' debt cancellation applications so it can 'quickly process their relief once we prevail in court,' the White House says
A federal judge in Texas struck down Biden's student-debt relief on Thursday. The White House said the Education Department will hold onto borrowers' information during this time. The administration is appealing the decision and is confident its debt relief will prevail in court. President Joe Biden's student-loan forgiveness suffered a...
Biden's ability to bypass Congress, starting with student debt relief, faces 'major' legal hurdle
Courts put Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt on pause. An emerging approach from the Supreme Court could put other policies in jeopardy, too.
Republicans blast Biden's 'disgraceful' extension to student loan payment pause
The Biden administration's latest extension to the pause on federal student loan payments faced a chilly reception from congressional Republicans, who blasted the announcement as fiscally irresponsible.
Hoosiers react to federal judge striking down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Texas declared a Biden administration student debt relief plan illegal on Thursday, halting the program in federal court again. “It’s too easy to change majors and umpteen years in and have a lot of loans and then will they be able to pay it back,” Indianapolis resident Brenda Shafer said.
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Hear the president explain his decision to extend the pause on student loan repayment
The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments that were set to resume in January. CNN's Jeremy Diamond has the latest.
Biden announced an extension of the student loan payment pause. These 3 factors will determine when you need to start making payments again.
Biden just extended the student-loan payment pause through June 30, 2023 at the latest. Here's why you might get a bill earlier than that date.
Biden Student Loan Pause Extension Update: When Payments Will Resume
A new six-month pause on student loan payments reflects arguments in America's highest court.
Biden Extends Student Loan Payment Freeze Through June
The Biden administration has extended the student loan payment freeze through June.
President Biden extends pause on student loan repayments as forgiveness program tied up in courts
This is the eighth time the restart date for payments has been rescheduled, but the Department of Education says they need more time to resolve their legal fight.
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments
The Biden administration is extending the pause on student loan payments until no later than June 30, 2023, as the administration's plan to forgive up to to $20,000 in loans is held up in court. President Biden announced the extension Tuesday in a video posted to the White House Twitter account.
