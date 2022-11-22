I love butter. I love it on bits of bread — toast, croissants, biscuits, rolls — and I especially love it on a pile of mashed potatoes. Through the transitive property (remember the transitive property?), that means I love Thanksgiving as a time to come together and eat lots of butter-vehicles with my loved ones. Looking through the recent collections, it’s clear that designers have also been butter-pilled; that specific spreadable shade of yellow has become a constant on the runways. It’s become an obsession of sorts, I see it and I immediately desire whatever shape the color resides in. Trousers, shoes, coats, it doesn’t matter what it is, I am hypnotized by the shade. It seems to perfectly capture a mood (my mood?): violently happy, depressed with a twist, deeply luxurious and chic.

13 HOURS AGO