There is no surprise when it comes to why people love their pickup trucks.Trucks can carry just about anything someone might need, can trailer and pull most heavy objects with ease, and some can even put some hurt down on sports cars on the drag strip. Trucks offer the most bang for your buck for many people, even if they do not necessarily need something the size of a truck. However, one aspect that people overlook with trucks is how easy they are to build into seriously capable vehicles. Custom trucks are nothing new, but properly built street-legal racing trucks are always going to be impressive rigs. With some dedication, it is possible to build a monster of a street truck capable of beating nearly everything in their path and that is exactly what one owner did with their Chevy C10.

12 HOURS AGO