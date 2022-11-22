Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This 900HP Hellcat-Powered '70 Plymouth Superbird Restomod Means Business
The Muscle car era spawned a lot of iconic models, many of which derived from motorsports. Chrysler is responsible for its fair share of legendary models and by far, one of the most iconic MOPARs ever made is the Plymouth Superbird. Naturally, resto-modding a legendary classic like this does not bold well with purists. This particular, 1970 example was pretty far-gone, according to Shawn from AutoTopiaLA, which is why underneath the classic sheet metal lies a new tech. This is easily, one of the best-executed resto-mods, and here’s everything that makes it special.
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
Top Speed
Tesla Is Supposedly One Step Closer To Making Drivers Obsolete
It seems that the end goal of every automaker apart from the path towards electrification is to eliminate the human being behind the wheel. After all, we're prone to human errors that lead us to sudden unintended accelerations or being that jerk hogging the left lane during rush hour. So far, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been instrumental in bringing the technology to the masses - or rather to a select few with a good reputation from Tesla's driving metrics. Now though, according to a tweet by Elon Musk , having humans behind the wheel has become one step closer to extinction.
Top Speed
This Rocket-Engined Harley-Davidson Is Your Wildest Dream Come True
Robert Maddox - affectionately called Rocket Man - is a specialist in creating rocket-engined masterpieces with everything from rocket-powered go-karts to three-wheelers in his portfolio. However, his most esteemed creation (most popular, also) to date is the Harley-Davidson Sportjet loaded with not one but two rocket engines. Though brought to life in 2010, it remains the world’s only twin rocket-engined Harley out there, making it a no-brainer for collectors.
Top Speed
The Zenvo TSR-GT Is A 1,360-Horsepower Unicorn
Zenvo has come a long way since the first ST1 prototype was unveiled back in December 2008. Its supercars always offered more than 1,000 horsepower and delivered amazing real-world performance. Now, with hybridization on the horizon, the company is preparing to say goodbye to the famous TS Zenvo platform that underpinned models like the TSR, TS1 GT, and famed TSR-S hypercars. The last model to use this platform is called the TSR-GT, a supercar limited to only three units that has already been allocated and sold to hypercar collectors.
Top Speed
The Praga Bohema Is A Nissan GT-R Powered Road-Legal Racer
Founded back in 1907, Praga is a company that needs no introduction for those of you interested in motorsport. But, if the name doesn't ring a bell, Praga builds race cars, karts, planes, and even light tanks for the Czechoslovak Army. Now, the company decided to put its years of track experience into the development of the Bohema - a lightweight, V-6-powered supercar that should deliver extreme high performance and GT3-like race car lap times. The supercar was inspired and tested by F1 and IndyCar star Romain Grosjean himself and promises to be the best thing to come in 2023.
Top Speed
The Ram ProMaster City Is A No Non-Sense, Efficient Cargo Van
The Ram ProMaster City is a great way to save money on operating costs while helping you get the job done. This small car-based van is ideal for negotiating urban environments and hauling goods. Despite its limited capabilities in convenience and technology, the ProMaster City provides enough space, which is the most important thing in a cargo van. This further proves that practicality doesn't have to come with a high price tag. Also, Here's why the Ram ProMaster City is a winner in its class.
Top Speed
A Low-Mileage Mazda RX-7 Was Revived After Being Locked Away In A Barn For More Than Two Decades
It's always exhilarating when an abandoned barn turns out to be housing a car, but even more so when the car in question is an iconic model. And for many, the ultimate finds are Japanese sports cars from the early 1990s. YouTube channel WD Detailing found a 1994 Mazda RX-7, which has been hidden inside a garage since 1999. This dreamy transformation video of this dust-covered RX-7 to almost a brand-new car will make your day if you are a JDM fanboy.
Top Speed
Watch TTS' 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Runway
If you’re a regular here, you’d know just how much we love TTS Performance and its supercharged creations. Not long ago, the shop whipped up (arguably) its most extraordinary creation , the Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa aka SuperBusa, that set the world ablaze with its claimed 370 horsepower output. Since then, we’ve been wondering what it would do when left free on a runway in the right hands, and the answer is finally here, all thanks to Motorcycle News (MCN).
Top Speed
Renowned Car Styling Firm Bertone Eyes Comeback With A "New Chapter"
For over 100 years, Italian design firm Bertone stood for crass studies and iconic series models. The Lancia Stratos or the Lamborghini Miura and Countach are certainly among the company's most legendary models. But like so many coachbuilders, Bertone ran into financial difficulties at the end of the 2000s and had to file for bankruptcy in 2014. Subsequently, the naming rights to the brand were sold, and it became quiet around the design landscape. However, a return of Bertone with its own sports car has been announced, which is to revive the legendary history of the company.
Top Speed
Jay Leno Outlines What Makes A Century-Old Duesenberg Racing Engine So Unique
Jay Leno is no stranger to rare and significant vehicles. He not only owns well over 100 automobiles of all eras, but he also features cars outside of his collection. In a recent video, the famed comedian and auto enthusiast outlines his 1920 Duesenberg-Rochester Revere Four-Passenger, a significant model that was found and restored. A particularly notable feature is its “walking beam” engine, and Leno, being the car aficionado that he is, goes into detail why this engine is so significant.
Top Speed
2024 Mercedes EQG Has No Problems Doing The Tank Turn
We know the idea of tank turn is not new. In fact, Tesla promised the Cybertruck would be able to complete zero-radius turns, like a tank, since it was first revealed. The Cybertruck, however, is not in production just yet, nor is the feature. Rivian liked Tesla's idea and decided to make it real on a test mule, but neither the R1T or the R1S can be ordered with this technology. That takes us to Mercedes and its future EQG - the all-electric version of the G-Class. The electric SUV is powered by four electric motors, which gives it the ability to perform a tank turn with relative ease. And, while we have this video of the Mercedes doing some cool turns, it’s still impossible to say if the technology will make it to production.
Top Speed
Honda’s Stacked CRF450 Lineup Consists Of Seven Magnificent Models!
Selecting the right offroad motorcycle has always been a practice in compromise, as every riding application requires a different blend of attributes to feel truly dialed in. Manufacturers combat this by offering multiple models in multiple versions to suit particular tastes and terrain. KTM, for example, has a well-earned reputation for offering a plethora of models in different displacements and varying levels of race-readiness. Less often acknowledged, however, is Honda’s multi-pronged attack on the best-bike dilemma: the extensive CRF450 lineup. Already leading the way with six models in 2022, those who “Ride Red” will have seven 450cc choices from Honda in 2023.
Top Speed
De Tomaso Gives A Glimpse Of Its New P900 Hypercar
Italian supercar brand De Tomaso's history isn't as colorful or as rich as brands like Lamborghini and Ferrari, but chances are enthusiasts know the brand. De Tomaso returned to the automotive scene in 2019 when it unveiled its first new supercar in 15 years, the P72. Production of the supercar has yet to commence this year near the Nurburgring, but it seems we will also be getting a second model that's totally dressed up in purple-tinged carbon fiber.
Top Speed
Hurtan Grand Albaycin 30th Anniversary Edition Is A Very Expensive Mazda MX-5 Miata
Launched in 1991, Hurtan Automóviles is a Spanish company specialized in developing retro-styled vehicles. Its first model - the Albaycin T2 - was unveiled in 1992, and only seven other models were announced after it. Now, to mark the Albaycin's 30th anniversary, the company has announced the Grand Albaycin 30th Anniversary Edition - a model limited to only six units and set to be offered in both Cabrio and Targa body styles.
Top Speed
Italian-US Startup Aehra Takes Aim At the Mercedes EQS With A New Electric Sports Sedan
If the name Aehra doesn't sound familiar to you, don't be too worried - it’s not exactly a household name unless you follow automotive news on a religious basis. Aehra is a recently launched Italian company with its main vision set "to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen." The company's first model was launched earlier in November 2022, a full-electric SUV that aims at models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The SUV will be joined by a "sophisticated sedan" in February 2023, and both models will go on sale in 2025.
Top Speed
The Manhart MH5 GTR - When The BMW M5 CS Is Just Not Enough
Launched back in 2020, the M5 CS is currently the most powerful M5 in BMW's lineup. Things will change once the next generation M5 arrives with its 700-horsepower hybrid system, but for now, we should let the CS enjoy its supremacy. The model is powered by one of the most customizable V-8 engines on the market, so it was to be expected that over its short life span the M5 CS would receive a lot of attention from tuners. Manhart is the latest to try to add more power under the CS’ hood, and its new MH5 GTR unit is a proof of how much more power the V-8 can actually deliver.
Top Speed
This 1972 Chevy C10 With An LS3 Engine Is The Ultimate, 570-Horsepower Street Truck
There is no surprise when it comes to why people love their pickup trucks.Trucks can carry just about anything someone might need, can trailer and pull most heavy objects with ease, and some can even put some hurt down on sports cars on the drag strip. Trucks offer the most bang for your buck for many people, even if they do not necessarily need something the size of a truck. However, one aspect that people overlook with trucks is how easy they are to build into seriously capable vehicles. Custom trucks are nothing new, but properly built street-legal racing trucks are always going to be impressive rigs. With some dedication, it is possible to build a monster of a street truck capable of beating nearly everything in their path and that is exactly what one owner did with their Chevy C10.
Top Speed
2022 Suzuki Boulevard C50: Performance, Price, And Photos
Suzuki carries its Boulevard C50 into MY2022 with all the features that made this line popular with the cruiser market in the first place. It pays appropriate homage to the cruiser culture of old through its classic appointments and remains an essential bike with little superfluous bodywork and a fairly raw engine. If touring is more your thing, then the tour-tastic C50T may be right up your alley with its old-school touring goodies.
Top Speed
The Audi R8 Officially Dies After 2023 With Production Ending After Two Generations
With the presentation of the GT model a few weeks ago, it was clear that the career of the second generation Audi R8 would be coming to an end soon. During the first driving events of the R8 GT, Audi officially confirmed that the 2023 model year will be the last of the current R8 generation. Meanwhile, a direct successor is still not in sight.
Comments / 0