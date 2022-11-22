ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

myzeo.com

7 Tips for preparing for winter

There is no set time for your boiler to break or pipes to freeze. But whenever it happens, it leads to big chaos that comes with headaches and expensive home repairs. But if you prepare for winter beforehand, you can reduce the damage. The best practice is to prepare your...
thededicatedhouse.com

Plumbing Maintenance Checklist in Winter

Hello World! Welcome Friends! Plumbing is one of the essential systems in any residential building. You must ensure that your home’s sewage, drainage, and water plumbing system is well-maintained. Every homeowner must ensure to inspect these before every season because each temperature impacts the system differently. It is inevitable...
findingfarina.com

4 Top Winter HVAC Tips (2022)

Did you know that maintaining your HVAC system can help keep you healthy? Maintaining your system can help keep the air in your home clean and safe to breathe. It doesn’t have to be hard, but there are some things you can do over the winter that can help your system last through the season.
The Independent

Aldi is selling £19.99 heated boots to keep your feet cosy this winter

As colder days are fast approaching and heating bills continue to rise, Aldi has launched plenty of new products to help us keep warm and cosy on a budget this winter.From an oversized wearable blanket to a bargain heated clothes airer, the latest drop from the budget retailer is just as cost-effective and effecient.It’s recently unveiled heated boots for just £19.99 to help keep your feet warm this winter, without increasing your energy bills.Complete with three temperature settings, an automatic timer and a removable, washable fleece lining, these heated boots are perfect for working or relaxing at home.Here’s everything you...
Tyla

Man shares easy way to get rid of window condensation

Window condensation can easily build up in the winter months, and if you're not careful it can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions. It's especially common in bedrooms, and many of us notice it first thing in the morning when opening our curtains and blinds. So what can we...
myzeo.com

4 Roof Problems Many Homeowners Experience

A roof is one of a home’s most expensive components, so you likely want to protect it. However, you also want to keep an eye out for roof problems that could lead to leaks, mold, mildew, rot, and other issues. Roofing problems often indicate other structural problems in the...
MotorBiscuit

Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires

The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Shelley Wenger

Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards

Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
natureworldnews.com

Surging Cost of Heating System Prices Raises Concerns as Winter Comes Near

The surging cost of heating raises concerns about alleviating the colder and chilly weather. The heating system is important as it could provide relief from the chilly weather. As winter comes near and severe weather conditions make temperatures colder, many worry about when they will turn on their heating system.
Family Handyman

Guide To Waterproofing Basement Walls

Because they’re below grade and close to the water table, basements tend to be damp. That can be a major issue for anyone hoping to finish their basement, because drywall, flooring and interior paint all perform poorly in damp conditions. It’s a problem even for those who leave their...
ahchealthenews.com

When to use hot vs. cold therapy for pain relief

Nearly eight out of 10 adults experience lower back pain and one in three people suffer from neck pain at some point in their lifetime. The good news is there are ways to relieve lower back and neck pain with simple home remedies like hot and cold therapy. “Both hot...
realhomes.com

The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday

If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
myzeo.com

What to Do If You Have a Burst Pipe in Your Home

If so, you will quickly discover that owning a house can be exciting yet requires a lot of work. After all, there’s always something around the house that needs to be replaced or repaired. This includes everything from light bulbs to air filters to clogged drains. That’s why you...
Family Handyman

Why Is My Freezer Not Freezing?

Your refrigerator's freezer compartment has one job. So if your freezer is not freezing, give these DIY fixes a try. The freezer section of your refrigerator produces the cold air that cools the entire unit. The freezer itself should hold a temperature of 0 degrees. If you suddenly notice it's warmer than that, you could end up with spoiled food.
grainvalleynews.com

Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden

Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
homesenator.com

Why You Need an Air Purifier in Your Home And How To Choose The Best One?

Wondering if you need an air purifier or not? We will discuss everything you need to know in this article to help you make the best decision. Usually, allergy sufferers, pet owners, and smokers look for air purifiers. Even if you are not one of them, reading this blog can be beneficial.

