Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
Anders Celebrates Positive Growth, Change in State of City Address
AUBURN — There are many milestones to celebrate and upgrades to anticipate in coming years, according to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. In his fourth annual State of the City address, held Nov. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Anders discussed Auburn’s growth and how the city is working to keep up with progress, while remaining true to its traditional roots.
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations
OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
Lee County Commission Inducts New Commissioners
LEE COUNTY — Last week, the Lee County Commission held its first meeting with two new commissioners. Tony Langley will fill the District 4 seat formerly held by Robert Ham, while John Andrew Harris will serve District 5, formerly held by Richard LaGrand Sr. ADECA GRANT:. The commission approved...
Tickets on Sale for Third Annual Holiday Walk in the Woods
AUBURN — Come out and celebrate this festive season with Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) and the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center at the third annual “Holiday Walk in the Woods” on Dec. 16 and 17. This event has become a popular way to celebrate the holiday...
ADVA Donates Items to Operation Iron Ruck Ahead of Student Veteran-Led Ruck March
AUBURN — The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) welcomed student veterans from the University of Alabama and Auburn University involved in Operation Iron Ruck on Nov. 16, to donate items needed for the annual ruck march. Operation Iron Ruck is a four-day, 151-mile ruck march from Auburn to...
West Ridge Softball Fields Renovated
OPELIKA — Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated softball fields located at West Ridge Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be followed by a ceremonial first pitch by Opelika Mayor Gary...
Opelika Native Celebrates Thanksgiving with New Song Release
OPELIKA — Each year, millions of Americans gather around the table to celebrate Thanksgiving with food and family. These are two themes reflected in “The Thanksgiving Song,” which local artist Dallas Dorsey recorded and released this year. The song is available on multiple digital platforms, including Spotify,...
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
1952 Opelika Graduate Honored for Coaching Career
OPELIKA — Charles Leverette graduated from Clift High School in Opelika in 1952 and now has been honored in Montgomery. “I love Opelika,” Leverette said. During his time at Clift, Leverette played football and baseball. Under then-coach Sam Mason, the football team went undefeated — 10-0 — in Leverette’s senior season.
Advance Auto Parts, OPD Launch Vehicle Safety Initiative
OPELIKA — Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, and the Opelika Police Department have teamed up to launch a unique program designed to increase roadway safety leading into the holidays for local motorists. The announcement was made Monday at Advance’s store location at 401 2nd Ave. in Opelika.
What a Sweet Surprise!
OPELIKA — Rob Beddingfield isn’t a farmer. He is, however, an amateur gardener who pulled something extra “sweet” from his most recent harvest. Beddingfield was pleasantly surprised this October when he pulled a 30.4-pound sweet potato from his personal garden. The monstrous, disfigured-looking root vegetable is thought be one of the state’s largest ever, although there is no real telling because the Alabama Extension Office does not keep records for sweet potatoes.
Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Announces 20 Semifinalists
AUBURN — The semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year were recently announced, a group that includes 20 of the nation’s top leaders in college football. Compiled by a subset of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Selection Committee, the semifinalists...
OHS Swimmers Qualify for State
OPELIKA — Seven OHS swimmers qualified for the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet, Dec. 2 and 3 at Martin Aquatics Center on the AU campus. The following is list of those qualified and where they placed in the sectional meet:. Bryan McEntire. – 2nd – 100m Freestyle.
Lady Tigers Advance to State Finals
The varsity Auburn High School flag football team defeated the visiting Hoover Buccaneers, 13-0, at Duck Samford Stadium on Nov. 15. The win means Auburn advances to the Super 7 state championship Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in. Auburn. The Tigers will play Oxford High School in the second-ever girls’...
A Cadillac Classic? Evaluating the 2022 Iron Bowl
AUBURN — The 87th edition of the Iron Bowl pins bitter rivals Auburn and Alabama against one another as each program tries to salvage a disappointing 2022 season. The Tigers enter 5-6, fresh off back-to-back wins under interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and aiming to secure bowl eligibility. The Crimson Tide enter 9-2, playing for a possible “New Year’s Six” bowl game instead of the typically expected College Football Playoff berth.
Breaking the Devil’s Curse
The Auburn High Tigers Friday, Nov. 18, defeated the Central Phenix City Red Devils on the road in the AHSAA 7A football playoff semifinals. The Tigers now advance to the Super 7 State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, against defending champion Thompson High School inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
