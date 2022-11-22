Read full article on original website
Related
Whoopi Goldberg erupts after COVID diagnosis: 'This will kill you! What's the matter with you people?'
Whoopi Goldberg slammed Anthony Fauci's critics in the wake of her COVID-19 diagnosis, saying it "will kill you" and asking "what's the matter with you people?"
Idaho murders: What we know about victim Kaylee Goncalves' reported 'stalker'
One of the students brutally murdered at the University of Idaho on Nov. 13 told other people that she may have had a stalker before she was killed, police said.
TUCKER CARLSON: This lie could get millions of Americans killed
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to false reports Russian missiles hit Poland and gives his take on the FTX meltdown on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
Tim McGraw Pumped for ‘Favorite’ Thanksgiving Meal, Prepared by Faith Hill
Tim McGraw isn't shy about his love of carbs, but the star watches his waistline, doing his best to avoid them. However, all bets are off on Thanksgiving, when he dips into delicious dishes prepared by his wife, Faith Hill. "Thanksgiving is one of my favorite meals of the year...
Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year With Native American Recipes
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and it just dawned on me that I've lived in America almost all my life. And yet, I never actually tried the first type of cuisine that ever existed in this country: Native American food. Strange, considering that we celebrate Thanksgiving as an event where Indigenous peoples helped white settlers survive a tough winter, isn't it?
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Patricia Heaton tells Christians 'disappointed' by midterms 'governments are finite,' God is 'ever sustaining'
Patricia Heaton gave her perspective on Tuesday's election results this week to Christians who were "disappointed" by Republicans' performance in the midterms.
Alabama’s most hated Thanksgiving food is…
Christmas may "take the cake" with the ever-so-popular hatred of fruitcake, but there are people that inhabit this planet who hold a grudge against at least one dish on your Turkey Day menu.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider opposes Ohio legislation to ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors
Amy Schneider, a "Jeopardy!" champion, is planning on attending the hearing for an Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for minors at the Ohio Statehouse.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
'The View' host Joy Behar fumes at Americans not creating Democratic 'supermajority' in midterms
Joy Behar fumed over Americans not giving Democrats a "supermajority" in the midterm elections and said half of the country was "not paying attention."
Michigan dad sends message to Stephen Colbert after mockery by late-night host: 'Shame on him'
Michigan dad and former Democrat Khalil Othman told "Fox & Friends" why he is voting for Republican Tudor Dixon in the midterm elections.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Possible recount in Arizona governor race, Eric Swalwell's 'stupid' message and more top headlines
POSSIBLE RECOUNT - Republican Kari Lake defeated in high profile governor race. Continue reading …. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES - NBC mum after pulling Miguel Almaguer's ‘explosive’ Paul Pelosi report. Continue reading …. WHO'S WHO? - Meet the potential GOP candidates running for president in 2024. Continue reading …
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
Cher, 76, says she and boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 36, are 'perfectly matched'
Cher on Wednesday shared a new photo of her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. The singer said they are "perfectly matched."
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Fox News
873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0