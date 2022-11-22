ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Weldon, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Improvement Association Child Development Center adds kitchen

LAWRENCEVILLE – The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen. Director Rufus Tyler said the addition of a kitchen at the center is a major step in providing quality childcare for our children. He welcomed members of the community to the event and expressed his appreciation for their support.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Eva M. Clayton receives 2022 North Carolina Award

On the evening of Nov. 15, Eva M. Clayton and five other distinguished North Carolinians were awarded the 2022 North Carolina Award by Roy Cooper, governor of the state of North Carolina, and D. Reid Watson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Nominees for this award are recognized in the categories of fine arts, literature, public service, and science.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wunc.org

Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process

Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Local hospital care at risk — again

Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions

Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
country1037fm.com

The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes

I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
CHARLOTTE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff

Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

