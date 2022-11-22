Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
WNCT
A.G. Cox Middle School student surprised with European trip scholarship
Through a specific program, an A.G. Cox Middle School 8th grader got the surprise of a lifetime when she learned she had won and will be heading to Europe. WNCT's Caitlin Richards was there for the event and will have more on 9OYS News at 10 and 11. A.G. Cox...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Improvement Association Child Development Center adds kitchen
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Improvement Association Saint Paul’s Child Development Center held a ground breaking ceremony recently for the addition of a kitchen. Director Rufus Tyler said the addition of a kitchen at the center is a major step in providing quality childcare for our children. He welcomed members of the community to the event and expressed his appreciation for their support.
warrenrecord.com
Eva M. Clayton receives 2022 North Carolina Award
On the evening of Nov. 15, Eva M. Clayton and five other distinguished North Carolinians were awarded the 2022 North Carolina Award by Roy Cooper, governor of the state of North Carolina, and D. Reid Watson, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Nominees for this award are recognized in the categories of fine arts, literature, public service, and science.
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
How A Racist Sheriff Won Reelection In North Carolina
Jody Greene abused his power in Columbus County. And the Republicans around him supported it.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina HBCU files complaint after racially charged bus search, Shaw University president says
RALEIGH, N.C. — A historically Black university in North Carolina says it has filed a complaint with the Department of Justice seeking a review of a search of a bus carrying students during a traffic stop in South Carolina last month. Shaw University President Paulette Dillard has accused law...
WSLS
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
wunc.org
Certifying North Carolina election results follows a meticulous process
Four precinct judges in Wayne County — two Republicans, two Democrats — work side-by-side sorting and counting ballots from two randomly selected precincts. The aim is to reconcile the number of votes for each candidate in a top contest — in this case, the U.S. Senate race — with the results tape emitted from the polling site's tabulator.
North Carolina 'trailblazer for women' McCain dies at 91
Betty McCain, a key member of former Gov. Jim Hunt’s administration and the first woman to chair the North Carolina Democratic Party, died Wednesday. She was 91. “She was terrific in organizing people and inspiring people,” Hunt told WRAL News. “It was one of my great privileges to work with her.”
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County residents honored for life-saving actions
Three Warren County residents were among members of the City of Henderson Fire Department who were presented SAVE awards recently for saving a victim from a burning house in January. Local residents who were honored were Captain Joshua Bolton, Captain Kyle Holtzman and Senor Firefighter Zack Short. North Carolina Insurance...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
Child shot in neck with BB gun after getting off school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirm
An 11-year-old girl was shot in the neck with a BB gun as she got off a school bus Tuesday in Rocky Mount, police confirmed to CBS 17 on Wednesday.
country1037fm.com
The North Carolina City With The Worst Potholes
I have a 45-minute commute into Charlotte from my home in Clover, South Carolina every single morning. By now I know every pothole along the way and there are many. Charlotte is not the worst city for potholes in North Carolina, but you are about to know the North Carolina city with the worst.
warrenrecord.com
Retirement celebration honors outgoing sheriff
Sheriff Johnny Williams has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, his enforcement colleagues honored him with a retirement celebration. Williams’ last day in office will be Nov. 30. Those attending included not only his deputies and other staff members at...
Comments / 0