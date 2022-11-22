Letter: A pink trickle

As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous "Red Wave" seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women's rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters.

Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I'm not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon.

The voting was too close, the Democrats hold on the Senate is razor thin, the House still looks like the Republicans will be the majority, and two bizarre election deniers and conspiracy theorists, Kari Lake for the governorship of Arizona and Herschell Walker for a Georgia Senate seat, still have chances of winning.

Unbelievable what the GQP puts forth as candidates these fractious days.

Lets all just hope one of the main problems of the hate and divisiveness in our country, Trump, will finally fade away after most all of his lying conspiracy theorists he backed lost. I don't know if his inflated ego will take the embarrassment.

Rick McNamer

Smith River