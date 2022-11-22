ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: A pink trickle

The Curry Coastal Pilot
 5 days ago

As I write this Sunday morning, the infamous "Red Wave" seems to have petered out to barely a pinkish trickle. Good news for this country and the majority of its people who value truth, democracy, women's rights, human rights and who value their voting rights without fear of militia extremists patrolling polling places trying to intimidate voters.

Unlike most of my fellow non GQP members however, I'm not as giddy and positive that sanity and cooperation will return soon.

The voting was too close, the Democrats hold on the Senate is razor thin, the House still looks like the Republicans will be the majority, and two bizarre election deniers and conspiracy theorists, Kari Lake for the governorship of Arizona and Herschell Walker for a Georgia Senate seat, still have chances of winning.

Unbelievable what the GQP puts forth as candidates these fractious days.

Lets all just hope one of the main problems of the hate and divisiveness in our country, Trump, will finally fade away after most all of his lying conspiracy theorists he backed lost. I don't know if his inflated ego will take the embarrassment.

Rick McNamer

Smith River

Related
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter:Political Advantages

As has been mentioned, political activities, speeches, narrative both written and spoken are all essentially fair game in the world of politics. But we should certainly take care when promoting ideas and penning them publicly that take license with the facts. When a candidate’s wording is changed or manipulated, and used by others for negative impact, then a war of words ensues. What a waste of time. A term to describe this kind of manipulation of verbal or written narrative is “cherry picking” or to...
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Election deniers faced defeat but election denialism is still swirling in Arizona

CNN — Many of the candidates who promoted former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen” were defeated in November, a pattern heralded by Democrats that is already reshaping the contours of the 2024 election – leading the former president to modulate his tone when he recently launched another bid for the White House.
ARIZONA STATE
Business Insider

Even a far-right gun group says its members have switched allegiance from Trump to Ron DeSantis for the 2024 presidential election

The American Firearms Association says its members favor Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump for president. Trump worked hard to cultivate support from 2nd Amendment advocates during and after his presidency. The annoucement comes as DeSantis' stock is rising in the Republican Party after overwhelmingly winning re-election. A far-right gun group...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi says ‘disgusting’ Republican reaction to attack on her husband may have influenced midterm voters

Some Americans may have voted for Democrats to hold on to at least one chamber of Congress simply because of the growing ugliness of the conservative politcial movement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested on Sunday.Reacting to a historic performance by her party in Tuesday’s elections, which saw Democrats hold the Senate and position themselves for an expanded majority, Ms Pelosi noted that the Republican Party’s reaction to the attack on her husband had been met with a muted response from GOP leaders while their own members and supporters, like Virginia’s Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump Jr, engaged in outright mockery.Mr...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake claims thousands of voters told her not to give up election fight

Kari Lake, Arizona's GOP gubernatorial candidate who cast herself as an election martyr following her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, signaled Monday she would not be conceding anytime soon. The former news anchor claimed that "printer problems, tabulation errors, 3-hour-plus lines or longer, and confusing instructions given by election...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race

Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Maybe Warnock Really Is Going ‘Downhill’ in Georgia

Eleven days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in a majority of states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

What happens to Nancy Pelosi if Democrats lose the House?

Nancy Pelosi is staring at an uncertain political future. Nearly a week after her party pulled off a strong showing in the midterm elections that shocked DC pundits and conservatives especially, the Democrats are now poised to expand their majority in the US Senate after securing its future with wins in Nevada and Arizona.But control of the US House of Representatives remains unclear, with a handful of races in California and other western states remaining uncalled as of the Sunday following the election. Eleven contests in total remain uncalled; Democrats need eight more victories to keep a majority. It’s...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Pelosi takes subtle dig at Donald Trump in leadership farewell speech

Outgoing House speaker Nancy Pelosi included a dig at former President Donald Trump during her leadership farewell address on the floor of the House on Thursday morning. “It’s been my privilege to play a part in forging extraordinary progress for the American people,” Ms Pelosi said. “I have enjoyed working with three presidents.” Ms Pelosi then highlighted her work on investing in clean energy with President George Bush, passing the Affordable Care Act alongside President Barack Obama, and taking action on infrastructure, health care, and climate action with President Joe Biden. Ms Pelosi did not mention Mr Trump, who...
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
ARIZONA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot is a general interest newspaper serving the Brookings-Harbor and Curry County areas at the southwestern corner of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

