Letter: Let's get some band uniforms

Good Day: I just read the interest article about the fundraiser for the marching band uniforms that are now 26 yours old. First, thank you to all the past students who took great care of the uniforms. The article said that we have had to make them last 26 years without a refresh.

The fundraiser goal is $25K. Food for thought, isn't that about the same amount of money we raise for the fireworks every year that burns up in 30 minutes. Wouldn't that money last a lot longer if it went to buy the bands uniforms and show the pride of our students, schools and town.

We are all good at contributing for one cause after another. Let's focus on this much needed and worthy cause.

Rosa Cimino

Bookings