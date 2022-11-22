Read full article on original website
Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'
Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
Hold on. This election is not yet over
The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz warns of Pennsylvania election fraud before vote counting starts
WASHINGTON — Sen. Ted Cruz is warning about the potential for election fraud in Pennsylvania before officials have even started counting ballots. “The way they do elections in Pennsylvania unfortunately is deeply messed up,” the Texas Republican said during the latest edition of his podcast. As Cruz talked...
Here Are The 11 States That Will Be Slow To Release Election Results
It will probably take at least 24 hours before winners in their high-profile races can be projected – and no, that isn’t evidence of fraud.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024
CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected. The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
10 Republicans most likely to be their party’s next presidential candidate
The moment Tuesday’s midterm elections conclude, attention will shift to the 2024 presidential race.
The 2024 Election Just Got a Lot Harder for Trump to Steal
If Donald Trump wants to repeat his infamous phone call asking a secretary of state to “find” more votes for him in 2024, he’s going to have fewer people taking his calls, thanks to the election returns on Tuesday night. That’s because the election was a disaster...
Federal judge issues restraining order against Arizona group accused of voter intimidation
Nov 1 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against an Arizona group being sued over voter intimidation, banning members from coming within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, following voters or harassing them.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now
Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion
And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.
With U.S. House control potentially hinging on Lauren Boebert’s race, national GOP and Democrats deploy to Colorado
National Democratic and Republican groups have deployed to Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District to help find voters whose ballots need “curing” as control of the U.S. House could potentially hinge on the outcome of the race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman.
Bloomberg editors claim that GOP popularity with Latino voters in Florida is a 'big problem' for Democrats
The editors of Bloomberg published a piece that warned Democrats that Republicans' 2022 electoral gains among Latino voters is a "big problem" for liberals.
Lauren Boebert Almost Losing Election '100 Percent on Her'
This week, Boebert almost lost reelection in a GOP stronghold that Republicans never expected to be vulnerable.
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
The Democrat the election left behind
Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
Republicans are winning the Latino vote because the future is on the ballot
Republicans are winning Latino votes because we want American Dream, not some Marxist, Latinx dream that delivers equal misery. The future is on the ballot.
