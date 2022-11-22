ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fox News

Dem Latino voter tells MSNBC why she's voting GOP: 'We keep voting the same people in and nothing's changing'

Republicans could flip several districts next Tuesday in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas, warned an MSNBC report on Friday. The liberal outlet sent a reporter to McAllen, Texas to speak with Latino voters about who they were voting for in the upcoming midterm election. One life-long Democrat named "Iris" told MSNBC she would be voting for Republicans because she was dissatisfied with Democratic leadership and policies.
MCALLEN, TX
CNN

Hold on. This election is not yet over

The larger message from the midterm election may be that, shocker, the country is still very engaged in its politics and divided over who should be in charge -- although the lack of major issues administering this election so far is something every American can celebrate.
ARIZONA STATE
HuffPost

The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results

If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
ALABAMA STATE
WSPA 7News

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Young voters are not the future of the Democratic Party — they are the here and now

Last week, we met the new Democratic base: voters under 30. As the only age group with a strong majority supporting Democrats — breaking 2-to-1 — youth voter turnout singlehandedly prevented the heavily anticipated “red wave” in the 2022 midterm elections. This should come as no surprise as Gen Z and millennials are the two largest, most progressive and most racially diverse generations in American history. These generations are not the future of the Democratic Party – they are the here and now. And it’s time for the investment in young people to match their contribution to the party. Despite making up 40 percent of all eligible voters in America, Gen Z and millennial voters have historically not received the same prioritization as older voters. But the conventional wisdom that young people won’t vote is flat-out wrong. As we look to the future, investments in registering, communicating with, and engaging young voters must be prioritized. The path to progressive success runs through those generations.
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report

Despite What the Media Would Have You Believe, This Election Has Been a Red Wave | Opinion

And it's not over yet. Ever since election day, most mainstream media agencies have focused their reporting on how disappointing these mid-term election results have turned out for Republicans. While it's true anyone and everyone in politics would love to have 'won more,' there can be no denying the accomplishments of the GOP in this election cycle - unless, of course, the best you can do for your agenda is to focus on the modest number of GOP setbacks. Setbacks which, in truth, have not been anywhere near as demoralizing to Republicans as the left, and their media allies, would have you believe.
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada Current

The Democrat the election left behind

Sure, Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt. But Steve Sisolak did it first. For decades Republicans have had a built-in advantage in the race for governor, because in Nevada elections are conducted in the middle of a president’s term, when turnout traditionally has been lower. Sisolak’s defeat of Laxalt in 2018 marked the first time Nevada elected a Democratic governor since Bob Miller won reelection in 1994.
NEVADA STATE

