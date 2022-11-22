Read full article on original website
Grateful for the Good Life By Governor Pete Ricketts
Below is this weeks column from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. As Nebraskans, we’re fortunate to live in a state where we enjoy peace, prosperity, and the blessings of liberty. As we celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family, there are plenty of reasons to be grateful here in the Good Life.
Gov. Ricketts, State Patrol Present Carnegie Medal to Heroic Nebraskan
Monday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) recognized Frank Axiotes of Elkhorn with the Carnegie Medal, awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission. The Carnegie Medal is North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism. “Frank’s initiative and courageous action helped save lives,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “He’s a true Nebraska hero and well deserving of the Carnegie Medal. Stepping up to help a neighbor in need is something Nebraskans do every day. Frank’s bravery is a fantastic example of the spirit of Nebraskans.”
Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Colonel John Bolduc as the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Colonel Bolduc has the temperament, experience, and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. “He embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago. As a public servant, he will make the safety of the people of Nebraska his highest calling.”
