Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced he will be retaining Colonel John Bolduc as the Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Colonel Bolduc has the temperament, experience, and knowledge to continue leading the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Governor-elect Pillen and Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly in a joint statement. “He embodies the tradition of excellence the Nebraska State Patrol has established for its members since its founding 85 years ago. As a public servant, he will make the safety of the people of Nebraska his highest calling.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO