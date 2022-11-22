Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle
Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
GoodwillSR holding Phenix City job fair with over 325 positions
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 […]
opelikaobserver.com
Anders Celebrates Positive Growth, Change in State of City Address
AUBURN — There are many milestones to celebrate and upgrades to anticipate in coming years, according to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. In his fourth annual State of the City address, held Nov. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Anders discussed Auburn’s growth and how the city is working to keep up with progress, while remaining true to its traditional roots.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director
OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
opelikaobserver.com
OHS Swimmers Qualify for State
OPELIKA — Seven OHS swimmers qualified for the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet, Dec. 2 and 3 at Martin Aquatics Center on the AU campus. The following is list of those qualified and where they placed in the sectional meet:. Bryan McEntire. – 2nd – 100m Freestyle.
Peachtree Mall holding canned food drive, will hold annual Christmas parade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Peachtree Mall started collecting nonperishable, unexpired food on Monday, Nov. 14 and will continue doing so through Thursday, Dec. 1. This is its second year holding the food drive, according to Property Management Associate Stephanie Jarvis, who is in charge of the project. The food will be donated to Feeding the Valley […]
opelikaobserver.com
East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations
OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
WTVM
Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23. The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street. Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while...
WTVM
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
opelikaobserver.com
Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery
In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
Bryan Harsin lists Auburn home for sale; asking $2.95M
The 5100 sq ft home, complete with pool, outdoor kitchen, and spacious gym, is priced at $2.95M
unionspringsherald.com
Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
opelikaobserver.com
Lady Tigers Advance to State Finals
The varsity Auburn High School flag football team defeated the visiting Hoover Buccaneers, 13-0, at Duck Samford Stadium on Nov. 15. The win means Auburn advances to the Super 7 state championship Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in. Auburn. The Tigers will play Oxford High School in the second-ever girls’...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Hannah Johnson of Dadeville
Hannah Johnson was nominated for her selfless acts of kindness each and every day. For all she does for the community, there were a lot of people who came out to support her in getting the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award. Johnson wears many hats from running...
Opelika-Auburn News
Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end
In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
opelikaobserver.com
Tickets on Sale for Third Annual Holiday Walk in the Woods
AUBURN — Come out and celebrate this festive season with Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) and the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center at the third annual “Holiday Walk in the Woods” on Dec. 16 and 17. This event has become a popular way to celebrate the holiday...
opelikaobserver.com
Breaking the Devil’s Curse
The Auburn High Tigers Friday, Nov. 18, defeated the Central Phenix City Red Devils on the road in the AHSAA 7A football playoff semifinals. The Tigers now advance to the Super 7 State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, against defending champion Thompson High School inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
WTVM
Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
