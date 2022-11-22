ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee native earns GED after years of struggle

Former Tallassee resident Sawyer Munsch stood at the podium at the Oct. 4 graduation for those earning their GED at Gadsden State Community College. He was nervous but the audience couldn’t tell. He spoke with confidence and pride as he praised those who helped him go from a drug addict to a successful salesman.
TALLASSEE, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Anders Celebrates Positive Growth, Change in State of City Address

AUBURN — There are many milestones to celebrate and upgrades to anticipate in coming years, according to Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. In his fourth annual State of the City address, held Nov. 16 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center, Anders discussed Auburn’s growth and how the city is working to keep up with progress, while remaining true to its traditional roots.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Main Street Names New Interim Director

OPELIKA — Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new interim executive director of Opelika Main Street, the organization announced Thursday, Nov. 17. “I’m really excited to be headed with Main Street into its future, growing our program and keeping everything positive,” Munford-McCurdy said. Munford-McCurdy will take over...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

OHS Swimmers Qualify for State

OPELIKA — Seven OHS swimmers qualified for the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Meet, Dec. 2 and 3 at Martin Aquatics Center on the AU campus. The following is list of those qualified and where they placed in the sectional meet:. Bryan McEntire. – 2nd – 100m Freestyle.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

East Alabama Boys & Girls Clubs Names New Director of Operations

OPELIKA — The Boys and Girls Clubs of East Alabama announced last week that A.J. Harris will be the organization’s new director of operations. Harris most recently served as the director of Public Affairs & Compliance with his previous employer and is no stranger to the Boys & Girls Club movement, once serving as a teen director and athletic director early in his professional journey.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable. However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help. Community...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: On the Road to Montgomery

In last week’s column, I mentioned that my husband Mike and I celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Well, we decided to extend our celebration by visiting our great state’s capital city on Nov. 6. At 4:30 p.m., we took a two-hour cruise down the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Student gives Teacher Oath Of Office

On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022, at noon, Bullock County Probate Judge James E. Tatum gave the oath of office to Commissioner Edward “Coach” Huffman. In the Macon County Commission Chambers, Commissioner Huffman was sworn in for his third term, where he's been serving for ten years as the Macon County Commissioner of District 2.
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus restaurants open on Thanksgiving day 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer. If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered. From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday. Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant 104 8th St, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Lady Tigers Advance to State Finals

The varsity Auburn High School flag football team defeated the visiting Hoover Buccaneers, 13-0, at Duck Samford Stadium on Nov. 15. The win means Auburn advances to the Super 7 state championship Nov. 30 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in. Auburn. The Tigers will play Oxford High School in the second-ever girls’...
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Pay It Forward: Hannah Johnson of Dadeville

Hannah Johnson was nominated for her selfless acts of kindness each and every day. For all she does for the community, there were a lot of people who came out to support her in getting the Vance Law Firm’s Pay It Forward award. Johnson wears many hats from running...
DADEVILLE, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Back where it all began: Carlson brothers thankful as the Auburn kicking dynasty comes to an end

In many ways, this isn’t the ending Anders Carlson envisioned. The super senior’s season is done. He busted his now-slinged shoulder on a kickoff against Mississippi State, and it marked the second year in a row he’s had a season-ending injury. His team isn’t having the year it had hoped for, either. Despite late momentum, Auburn has seen a head coach fired and is fighting for bowl eligibility ahead of its regular-season finale.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Tickets on Sale for Third Annual Holiday Walk in the Woods

AUBURN — Come out and celebrate this festive season with Auburn Area Community Theatre (AACT) and the Kreher Preserve and Nature Center at the third annual “Holiday Walk in the Woods” on Dec. 16 and 17. This event has become a popular way to celebrate the holiday...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Breaking the Devil’s Curse

The Auburn High Tigers Friday, Nov. 18, defeated the Central Phenix City Red Devils on the road in the AHSAA 7A football playoff semifinals. The Tigers now advance to the Super 7 State Championship Game on Wednesday, Nov. 30, against defending champion Thompson High School inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Opelika Police Department announces new safety initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance Auto Parts and the Opelika Police Department unveiled a new safety program at the Advance Auto Parts store on 2nd Avenue. The program is designated to increase roadway safety in the community. Advance’s store team presented Captain Johnathan Clifton and Opelika police officers with a...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

These are the most common recycling mistakes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Recycling can keep precious resources out of landfills. It can also be a headache for cities when it isn’t done correctly. According to Lisa Thomas-Cutts, executive director of nonprofit organization Keep Columbus Beautiful, the three most common recycling mistakes in Columbus are putting plastic bags, food waste and diapers in recycling bins. […]
COLUMBUS, GA

