Below is this weeks column from Nebraska US Senator Deb Fischer. Happy Thanksgiving! As Nebraskans have done for generations, we gather with family, friends, and loved ones this week to reflect on the many blessing in our lives and to share good news with one another. It’s a time to reflect on what matters most and to tell others how much they mean to us. And of course, it’s a chance to bring out those cherished family recipes and make some delicious Thanksgiving dishes.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO