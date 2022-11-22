ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week

Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
Netflix viewers are calling 'brilliant' new movie a 'masterpiece'

Netflix viewers are raving about about a new release starring Millie Bobby Brown. For those unfamiliar with the hit film, it's based on author Nancy Springer's series of young adult novels, The Detective Caper. The film, which stars Millie Bobby Brown as Enola - the younger sister of genius detective...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Netflix just renewed one of Peacock’s best shows

One of Peacock’s best originals is coming back for a third season, but you can’t watch it on Peacock. In a truly shocking turn of events, Netflix has picked up the Peacock comedy series Girls5eva for a third season. NBCUniversal never made a public announcement, but Deadline reports that the company decided to cancel the show after its second season ended in June. But now it’s coming back on a different streaming service.
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
10 most-watched on Netflix series and shows last week

Most popular Netflix series and shows (Sipa via AP Images) Check out the most-watched shows and best series on Netflix from last week, ending November 20, including "The Crown" and "1899" in the list below:10. "Love Is Blind: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 19,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 59. "From Scratch: Limited Series" Netflix Hours watched: 19,880,000 | Weeks in top 10: 58. "Warrior Nun: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 20,100,000 | Weeks in top 10: 17. "Ancient Apocalypse: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 24,620,000 | Weeks in top 10: 16. "Manifest: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 25,940,000 | Weeks in top 10: 225. "Warrior Nun: Season 2" Netflix Hours watched: 27,740,000 | Weeks in top 10: 24. "Dead to Me: Season 3" Netflix Hours watched: 30,300,000 | Weeks in top 10: 13. "Manifest: Season 4" Netflix Hours watched: 35,730,000 | Weeks in top 10: 32. "1899: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 79,270,000 | Weeks in top 10: 11. "The Crown: Season 5" Netflix Hours watched: 84,310,000 | Weeks in top 10: 211
Netflix's December Lineup Is A True Holiday Gift

The end of 2022 is just around the corner, and the winter holidays are about to hit hard. This is the time of year when everyone settles around the giant TV in the living room for family-together time, sports, or simply because they ate too much. While many marathons and reruns dot the TV landscape, Netflix’s December 2022 lineup has plenty of new titles ready to make the holidays merry and bright. It’s the most beautiful time of the year on Netflix, when the streaming service releases all different kinds of entertainment all at once. There are Christmas movies, Oscar-bait films, and tons of highly-anticipated TV series on the way.
Best Fiction of 2022

The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.

