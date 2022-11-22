ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbelt, MD

Maryland teen’s remains found in wooded area a month after she went missing

 2 days ago
GREENBELT CITY, Md. (TCD) -- A homicide investigation is underway after the skeletal remains of a missing 17-year-old girl were recently discovered.

On Oct. 11, the Greenbelt Police Department announced that Rosa Diaz-Santos was missing. She was reportedly last seen on Sept. 22 leaving Franklin Park to attend Eleanor Roosevelt High School, wearing blue ripped jeans, a black sweater, and black and white Crocs.

More than a month later, on Nov. 15, the Prince George’s County Department said the missing girl’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near the 1600 block of Drexel Street. An autopsy reportedly determined that the girl’s death was a homicide, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the victim.

According to police, detectives are working to identify any potential suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

