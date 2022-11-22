Read full article on original website
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday, joining three others that have failed to approve contracts over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. That raises the risk of a strike, which could start as soon as Dec. 9 under a deadline that was pushed back Tuesday.
Largest Rail Union Rejects Contract As Possible Nationwide Strike Looms
The largest rail union in the country narrowly rejected a new contract as a possible nationwide strike looms just ahead of the holidays. The SMART Transportation Division, representing about 28,000 conductors, is now the fourth union to vote against the contract. The margins were extremely close, as 50.8% voted down the latest offer.
Buttigieg warns looming rail strike 'would not be good' for economy
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg believes a rail worker strike "would not be good" for the economy.
A rail strike before the holiday season is a real possibility after a major union rejects contract brokered by the White House
One of the largest rail worker unions in the country has rejected a contract that was brokered by the White House, which could result in a strike as early as midnight Dec. 9, costing the economy as much as $2 billion per day and putting a chokehold on supply lines right in the heart of the holiday season.
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
With a strike looming, railroad unions and management head back to negotiating table
With a crippling freight rail strike looming in two weeks, leaders of four railroad unions and management of the major US freight railroads are due back at the negotiating table Tuesday afternoon.
Railroad unions and their employers at an impasse: Freight-halting strikes are rare, and this would be the first in 3 decades
The prospect of a potentially devastating rail workers strike is looming again. Fears of a strike in September 2022 prompted the Biden administration to pull out all the stops to get a deal between railroads and the largest unions representing their employees. That deal hinged on ratification by a majority of members at all 12 of those unions. So far, eight have voted in favor, but four have rejected the terms. If even one continues to reject the deal after further negotiations, it could mean a full-scale freight strike will start as soon as midnight on Dec. 5, 2022. Any work...
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
