Read full article on original website
Related
Fired Colts offensive coordinator hired to help Eagles defense, per report
Marcus Brady didn't sit on his couch long. The former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator has been hired as a consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to an ESPN report. This time, the 43-year-old will be on defensive side, offering perspective as an offensive coach on how he would attack Philadelphia's...
After 2 difficult games, are Eagles in trouble, or showing signs of a championship team?
It's all a matter of perspective when it comes to this Eagles season. You can look at the last two mistake-filled games as a sign of trouble after their 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14, followed up by rallying from 10-points down to beat the Indianapolis Colts 17-16 on Sunday.
Report: Eagles Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff
With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have decided to add another offensive mind to their coaching staff. According to ESPN, the Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. He'll be a consultant for the top team in the NFC. Brady, 43, was fired...
The Ringer
Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?
As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
Ben Simmons' Sad Story of Secret Philadelphia Charity Work Revealed
Ben Simmons did charity work in Philadelphia that one ever knew about.
FOX43.com
High School Football | Here are previews of the three District 3 title games on tap this weekend
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 high school football playoffs conclude this weekend in three of the district's six classifications, and all three matchups have their share of intrigue. In Class 5A, Cocalico will try to continue its Cinderella run through the postseason with another upset Friday night, this...
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analyst Boldly Says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Is MVP Front-Runner
Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 with a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. While they didn’t look good for most of the game, the Eagles made enough plays down the stretch to take home a win. Despite the rough looking game, Hurts had yet another strong all-around performance.
Vikings hold off Patriots, take commanding lead in NFC North
The Vikings move to 9-2 on the season, while the Patriots slip to 6-5.
Thanksgiving football tradition gets reborn at Philadelphia high school
Martin Luther King High School drummed up excitement for the first Thanksgiving Football Classic in nearly a decade!
In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland
For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record. After enduring
Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants
The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole
Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
Vanderbilt earns back-and-forth win over Fresno State
Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins scored 20 points and teammate Tyrin Lawrence made two crucial baskets after Fresno State rallied for the
College football games today: Michigan vs Ohio State headlines Week 13 college football schedule
If you’re looking for information on all the college football games today, including where to watch them and TV schedule
Roundup of Thanksgiving week for South Jersey high school football
Gavin Roman broke the single-season state record for receptions and Sean Burns threw five touchdowns as the Holy Spirit High School football team closed the campaign with a 63-34 triumph over Atlantic City in the 94th meeting between the Thanksgiving rivals. Roman snared 10 passes for 49 yards, which gave him 112 grabs...
Ailing 76ers set for test against Magic
The injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers look to avoid falling below .500 on the season when they visit the Orlando Magic on
Comments / 0