ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Eagles Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff

With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season, the Eagles have decided to add another offensive mind to their coaching staff. According to ESPN, the Eagles have hired former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. He'll be a consultant for the top team in the NFC. Brady, 43, was fired...
The Ringer

Week 12 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Still At No. 1, But For How Long?

As we head into Thanksgiving, only 17 NFL teams have a better than 30 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight’s 2022 playoff predictions model. The rest of the NFL is hanging on by a hope and a prayer for a shot at the big dance, if not already preparing for the offseason. The top of these power rankings feature the three teams with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, and on the second tier are the four teams I believe are best suited to knock off the top dogs without the aid of first-round bye in the playoffs. From the top to the bottom of these rankings, I’m trying to predict postseason potential, rather than making knee-jerk reactions to each week’s results. That’s why you’ll see the Eagles still at no. 1 despite a loss in Week 10 and a squeaker of a win in Week 11. Now, on to Week 12!
MICHIGAN STATE
NFL Analysis Network

NFL Analyst Boldly Says Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Is MVP Front-Runner

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 9-1 with a hard-fought win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. While they didn’t look good for most of the game, the Eagles made enough plays down the stretch to take home a win. Despite the rough looking game, Hurts had yet another strong all-around performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies give out $296,255 as part of 2022 postseason pool

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- A full share for National League champion Philadelphia Phillies came to $296,255. The Phillies divided $25.8 million into 72 full shares, 15.03 partial shares and $20,000 in cash awards. The Phillies' eight postseason home games generated $78 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, which included $49 million spent in Philadelphia.Meanwhile, a full postseason share for the World Series champion Houston Astros totaled a record $516,347 from a player pool of $107.5 million, also a record in the first season the playoffs were expanded to 12 teams.The Astros split $38.7 million into 59 full shares, 14.14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy