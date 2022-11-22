Read full article on original website
Related
96.9 WOUR
12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585
Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
96.9 WOUR
Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!
Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
96.9 WOUR
Sweet! Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date in Central New York
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. It was announced a few months ago that would be changing. But, when are they opening?
96.9 WOUR
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
96.9 WOUR
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
96.9 WOUR
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
96.9 WOUR
Is It Illegal to Drive With Frost on Your Windshield in New York?
It's that time of the year. I wake up to go to the gym first thing in the morning, and as I go out to my car, there is frost all over it. Today, the frost wasn't too bad, and I thought, "I should probably be able to see past it. I don't need to scrape it." The visibility today was fine, as I thought, but it got me thinking, could I actually get stopped for having any amount of frost on my windshield?
96.9 WOUR
The Top 5 Best Outlet Malls in New York To Save Money While Shopping
Let's face it: whether you are ready for it or not, the holiday season has arrived and that means it's time to hit the stores. Do you have the list of what everyone is looking for, or maybe you have some ideas of your own for them?. I haven't been...
96.9 WOUR
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media
Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
Thank God! Kane Brown Announces Stop in Upstate NY for 2023 Tour
You're going to 'Lose It' when you see he's playing just a short drive from Central New York. Clear your calendars now because you don't want to miss this concert. Kane Brown has just announced he is coming to the Canandaigua Performing Arts Center (CMAC) in July next year. It's...
GALLERY: Tale of Two Seasons in One CNY County All on Same Day
What a difference a few miles can make. Parts of Central New York have a few inches of snow while other parts are buried in it. The first major snowstorm of the season is pounding parts of the state. In Central New York it's the tale of two different seasons all in one county, on the same day.
96.9 WOUR
Don’t Be a Turkey! Extra Police Patrolling New York Roads on Thanksgiving
Don't be a turkey behind the wheel. Police will be out in full force on New York roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some you may not even see. State Police and local law enforcement will be taking part in a special traffic safety initiative to prevent unsafe driving as thousands of people hit the road for Thanksgiving.
96.9 WOUR
Is Upstate New York Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets?
It's been said many times that the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season is about spreading cheer, and not receiving it. Does that mean in some ways that people choose to be cheap with their holiday budgets? Where does Upstate New York rank on holiday budgets?. Right out of...
96.9 WOUR
People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida
If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
96.9 WOUR
New York State Likes THIS Kind Of Stuffing The Best On Thanksgiving
Wait...you mean there's more than one kind of stuffing? WHO KNEW?. The big holiday that we celebrate called Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year. This year, it will be on November 24. Each year, Google comes out with a report on what exactly people are searching...
96.9 WOUR
New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog
A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
96.9 WOUR
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
96.9 WOUR
Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?
Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
96.9 WOUR
C’mon Man! Are Drivers Required by Law to Clear Snow From Cars in New York
Is it illegal to drive without cleaning off all the snow from your vehicle in New York state?. We've all seen it. That car on the road piled high with snow. There's just a little hole in the front windshield to see out of. Sometimes there may even be a second small hole in the back window too.
Comments / 0