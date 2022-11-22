ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

12 Great Bars and Pubs in Upstate New York’s Area Code 585

Whether it is a bar, a cocktail lounge, a sports tavern, a dive, an Irish pub, or a watering hole, Area Code 585 in Upstate New York has some pretty great ones to enjoy. If you’re looking for somewhere to enjoy your favorite sport’s game, somewhere to meet up with some friends, or just a place to grab some drinks, the 585 has a bunch of really great options.
ROCHESTER, NY
96.9 WOUR

Here Are the 10 Snowiest Places in Upstate New York!

Read On! A Lucky List of 13 of the Best Hot Wing Restaurants in Central NY. As an Upstate New York travel writer I am on the road in the region some 30-40,000 miles a year. And along the way I have stopped at hundreds of places to eat over the last 15 years. Now, my go to meal is always Italian, but...if I am not in the mood for a full sit-down meal I am always good for a bowl of hot wings in a tavern or inn. Here are 13 of the best wing joints in Upstate New York. I have kept the big chains and franchises off the list although they are for the most part excellent (places like Dinosaur BBQ, or Tullys). This list shines the light on smaller, independent, out of the way places that often get missed in the "Best of..." contests and polls, and yet are truly putting out some epic wings. Try them out!
96.9 WOUR

Sweet! Crumbl Cookies Announces Opening Date in Central New York

The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. It was announced a few months ago that would be changing. But, when are they opening?
DEWITT, NY
96.9 WOUR

Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York

The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
96.9 WOUR

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
96.9 WOUR

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is It Illegal to Drive With Frost on Your Windshield in New York?

It's that time of the year. I wake up to go to the gym first thing in the morning, and as I go out to my car, there is frost all over it. Today, the frost wasn't too bad, and I thought, "I should probably be able to see past it. I don't need to scrape it." The visibility today was fine, as I thought, but it got me thinking, could I actually get stopped for having any amount of frost on my windshield?
NEW JERSEY STATE
96.9 WOUR

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Jeepers! What’s Up With One Stuck High in Snowbank on Social Media

Have you seen the picture of a Jeep stuck in a snowbank circulating on social media? It didn't happen in Buffalo and it isn't even from this year. The photo is making the rounds on Facebook after historic snow fell in not only Western New York, but Northern New York too. So it's wouldn't be surprising to think it happened in the Empire State. But you'd be wrong.
BUFFALO, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is Upstate New York Home To Some of The Smallest Holiday Budgets?

It's been said many times that the spirit of Christmas and the holiday season is about spreading cheer, and not receiving it. Does that mean in some ways that people choose to be cheap with their holiday budgets? Where does Upstate New York rank on holiday budgets?. Right out of...
96.9 WOUR

People Moving Out of New York Choosing Another State Over Florida

If you're thinking of moving out of New York, you might not want to make Florida your first choice. After the recent election, I've heard lots of people threatening to move out of the state. While New York isn't perfect, I don't think I've been to any other state that I'd rather live in than the Empire State. It may not be the cheapest state to live in but as the saying goes "you get what you pay for."
FLORIDA STATE
96.9 WOUR

New CNY Ice Rescue Team Puts Training to Test to Rescue Dog

A new ice rescue team in Central New York put their training to the test for the first time to rescue a dog that fell through into the frigid water. The team from Barneveld Fire Department was called to help the Forestport Fire Department after a dog became trapped in the water on Snowbird Lake Saturday, November 19.
BARNEVELD, NY
96.9 WOUR

CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time

It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
REMSEN, NY
96.9 WOUR

Is This Really The Most Hated Thanksgiving Dish In New York State?

Is this really the most hated Thanksgiving dish in all of New York State?. When planning your Thanksgiving dinner you already know you'll have the turkey as the star of the day. Honestly though, the side dishes are truly the MVPs of any Thanksgiving dinner. Those dishes of course include the sides like stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes, and many more. But, not all side dishes are created equal. Some are the mega stars, while some are just there.....and we hate.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy