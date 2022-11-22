Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
WAFB.com
Victim killed in Baker shooting identified
Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
theadvocate.com
State Police seeking driver in St. Landry Parish hit-and-run that killed Opelousas man
An Opelousas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night and Louisiana State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the driver. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 190 near La. 104 in St. Landry Parish. Aaron Nathan...
theadvocate.com
Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into Lafayette jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Donald Gilbert Jr. from Lafayette for introducing contraband into the LPCC. Gilbert has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to...
wbrz.com
Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
Louisiana deputy arrested, charged with bringing contraband into jail
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested and charged with bringing drugs into the jail
City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security
The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
theadvocate.com
Plaucheville man killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash
A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
WDSU
Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced
BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
brproud.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Terrible Tragedy in St. Landry Parish after Unrestrained Driver Dies in Crash
A terrible tragedy has unfolded in St. Landry Parish as officials say that a 38-year-old Plaucheville man died after a car in the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 71 tried to pass an 18-wheeler but instead slammed into Benjamin Lee Adams' car head-on. The terrible news continues as officials with...
Deputy arrested for introducing contraband
A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center (LPCC) deputy has been arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit for introducing contraband into the LPCC.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana Republican Senator Elbert Guillory arrested on DWI, no insurance charges
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Former State Senator and Opelousas Attorney Elbert Guillory was taken into custody, over the weekend, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to police. Guillory was arrested by deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office following a crash late night Friday on...
Youngsville DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10, remembered by colleagues
Heartfelt condolences are pouring in for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Mobile Assistance Patrolman
Eunice News
Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS
Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along Louisiana highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
theadvocate.com
1 dead in triple shooting at Mead Road apartment, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says
A man was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road late Wednesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to an apartment in the 11000 block just before 9 p.m., where they found three men had been shot.
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
Comments / 5