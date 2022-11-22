ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

WAFB.com

Victim killed in Baker shooting identified

Portion of I-10 to close for removal of 18-wheeler from water. There will be a temporary closure on I-10 West near Gramercy on Wednesday (Nov. 23) morning to remove an 18-wheeler after it plunged into a bayou on Tuesday (Nov. 22). 9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 23. Updated: 9...
GRAMERCY, LA
theadvocate.com

Sheriff's deputy arrested, accused of bringing contraband into Lafayette jail

A Lafayette Parish Correctional Center deputy has been arrested by detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit. Detectives arrested 40-year-old Donald Gilbert Jr. from Lafayette for introducing contraband into the LPCC. Gilbert has been charged with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession with intent to...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Current Media

City Council investigation to include mayor-president’s use of Lafayette police for security

The Lafayette City Council’s investigation into the Guillory administration will probe another issue close to the mayor-president himself, his use of full-time police officers for his personal security. Frustrated by a lack of answers over using the Lafayette Police Department’s Dignitary Protection Unit for M-P Josh Guillory’s full-time security,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Plaucheville man killed in head-on St. Landry Parish crash

A Plaucheville man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Landry Parish Tuesday evening. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 71 north of U.S. 190. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2013 Kia Rio north on U.S. 71 when a 2017 Cadillac XT5 traveling south on the highway got into the northbound lane to pass an 18-wheeler and the two vehicles collided head-on, Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Louisiana DOTD worker's funeral services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. — The funeral for a Louisiana Department of Transportation worker stabbed to death while on the job has been announced. Darrell Guillory will be laid to rest Monday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge. Guillory was stabbed to death...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
brproud.com

Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Dr. Rachael Tate to serve as chief medical officer at OGHS

Dr. Rachael Tate, OB/GYN, has been selected by Kenneth Cochran, RN, DSc, FACHE, president & CEO of Opelousas General Health System chief medical officer effective Dec. 12. Tate will be responsible for optimizing clinical operations using performance excellence tools. She will serve as the liaison between administration and medical staff and will be responsible for recruiting and training…
OPELOUSAS, LA

