What is the Monthly Payment on a $20,000 Student Loan?
Federal student loan borrowers who qualify for up to $20,000 in canceled debt under the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan stand to get a huge financial boost each month when those payments disappear. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now. Discover: If Your Credit Score...
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
Biden extends the student-loan payment pause for another 6 months at most as his debt relief remains blocked in court
The student-loan payment pause will now last through June 30, or up to 60 days after the legal challenges blocking the relief are resolved.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Student Loan Debt Forgiveness update
(WSPA) – Earlier this fall, we heard so much talk about the Student Loan Debt Forgiveness program, but for weeks now, it has been on hold. The program has faced numerous lawsuits, one of which is from six states including South Carolina. On Thursday evening, a federal judge struck...
Justice Barrett Again Shows Conservative Challengers of Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan the Supreme Door
Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected without comment on Friday a conservative challenge of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, the second such rejection in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Supreme Court docket shows, the Pacific Legal Foundation filed for an emergency application for a writ of...
Should I Cancel My Student Loan Refund Now That Biden’s Forgiveness Plan Is on Hold?
The Biden administration's one-time student loan forgiveness plan has been blocked by courts, leaving many borrowers to wonder what they should do with their student loan refund. Explore: 4 Government...
nationalinterest.org
Biden: 16 Million Student Borrowers Getting Relief This Week
Despite the temporary suspension placed on the student debt relief program by a federal judge, President Joe Biden said that relief will arrive for 16 million borrowers by the end of the week. Despite Republican-led legal challenges to the student loan forgiveness plan, President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed that...
Investopedia
Supreme Court Denies Second Request to Block Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness
On November 4, the United States Supreme Court rejected a second request to block President Joe Biden's student debt relief program. The Pacific Legal Foundation, representing two Indiana residents, requested on Nov. 1, 2022, for the Supreme Court to block President Biden's relief program pending an appellate court's decision. Associate...
What's Next for Student Loan Borrowers After Federal Judge Strikes Down Biden's Debt Forgiveness Plan?
A U.S. District Court Judge in Texas has ruled that President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is unconstitutional, leaving millions of student loan borrowers in limbo after they were promised debt relief last August.
The Biden Administration Is Appealing After A Judge Ordered It To End The Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
A federal judge declared on Thursday that President Joe Biden's plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans is unconstitutional and ordered the program to be dissolved. In a 26-page order, US District Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, ruled that the Biden administration...
Biden, holding out for Supreme Court, offers another student loan payment pause extension
The payment pause began under former President Donald Trump during the pandemic. Biden said in August it wouldn't be extended past Dec. 31, 2022.
White House extends student loan debt payment pause to June
The Biden administration will extend the payment freeze on federal student loans through the end of June 2023 while its forgiveness plan remains blocked by courts.
Everything you need to know about Biden's student loan forgiveness program
President Joe Biden's federal student loan forgiveness program, which promises to deliver up to $20,000 of debt relief for millions of borrowers, is on hold indefinitely as legal challenges work their way through the courts.
Biden administration warns of ‘historically large increase’ in student loan defaults without debt forgiveness
CNBC – Student loan default rates could dramatically spike if the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan is blocked, a top official at the U.S. Department of Education said in a new court filing. The warning came as the Department of Justice asked a federal judge in Texas to...
Biden extends student loan repayment freeze as forgiveness program is tied up in courts
The Biden administration is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments, a benefit that began in March 2020 to help people who were struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Student loan cancellation got blocked. Now what?
1. Why was Biden’s student loan cancellation program blocked?. It was found to be unconstitutional. That determination was made on Nov. 10, 2022, by Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court of Northern Texas, who ruled that the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 – or Heroes Act – “does not provide the executive branch clear congressional authorization” for a student loan forgiveness program. He said further that the program was “an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated.”
Essence
In Reaction To GOP's Student Loan Debt Relief Opposition, Biden Extends Pause To June 2023
The months-long moratorium will serve as the much-needed reprieve many borrowers need. It looks like much of the country can breath a sigh of relief, if not for the next few months at least. The Biden administration announced it is yet again extending the pause on federal student loan payments,...
Biden administration eases bankruptcy guidelines for student loan borrowers
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Student loan borrowers will have an easier path to discharging their debt through bankruptcy with new policy changes by the Biden Administration. The Justice Department announced new guidelines for granting bankruptcy to people carrying student loan debt, in coordination with the Department of Education. The announcement says the updated policy will "ensure consistent treatment" for borrowers seeking to discharge their debt through bankruptcy.
Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold
ST. LOUIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers was handed another legal loss Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel...
Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to reinstate student loan relief plan
The Justice Department indicated Thursday that it plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate a Biden administration plan that would provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans. This comes after the plan has been blocked by two separate federal court rulings. On Monday, the 8th Circuit Court of...
