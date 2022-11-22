Read full article on original website
See Tom Brady’s Son Jack Turn Into a Football Star on Buccaneers Field
A future Heisman winner has touched down on the Buccaneers field. Tom Brady's son Jack, who the NFL star shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, put his football skills to good use on his dad's turf. As...
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists
Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes
On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
Here are 3 reasons why the Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings
The Patriots celebrated Thanksgiving by putting together one of the most entertaining games they’ve played in this season. There’s no doubt that if Patriots fans were tired from a day of heavy eating, they probably woke up some once this game began. We saw four lead changes and...
Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick
Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Super Bowl winning coach could return to sidelines next year, eyeing 2 teams: Report
Sean Payton resigned as head coach of the New Orleans Saints after last season, but he has his eyes on two teams if he were to return next season.
Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is thankful for his time in New England ahead of Thanksgiving Patriots game
Thanksgiving is upon us, and there will be plenty of debate once more about the merit of the holiday given its origin. Nonetheless, people agree that this season is one for gratitude, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell definitely has a lot to be thankful for especially with his team running away with the NFC North crown with an 8-2 record.
NBC Sports
Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to two all-time NFL greats
Rhamondre Stevenson has quickly become one of the New England Patriots' most valuable players on offense. If you ask Pats head coach Bill Belichick, the second-year running back's development has been nothing short of elite. During Thursday night's Patriots-Vikings matchup, NBC broadcaster Jason Garrett revealed that Belichick raved about Stevenson...
MassLive.com
Patriots must do these 3 things to beat the Minnesota Vikings
FOXBOROUGH – This stretch isn’t going to get easier for the Patriots. That’s why this Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is a big one. At 8-2, the Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They currently have a commanding lead in the NFC North (Detroit is second with a 4-6 record) and it feels like a certainty this team will be in the playoffs.
MassLive.com
Patriots rookie named Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning TD
When you win the game with a special teams play, it should come as no surprise when you win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That was the case for New England Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones, whose 84-yard punt return touchdown in the closing seconds gave his team the win on Sunday.
NFL Q&A: Super Bowl LVII start time, channel, date, and the halftime show
