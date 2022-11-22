ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday

The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
NESN

Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots. Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety...
The Spun

1 NFL Star Is Leading All Players In Pro Bowl Votes

On Wednesday, the NFL announced the leading vote-getter for this year's Pro Bowl. At the moment, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ahead of the pack. Jefferson has landed 72,403 votes from the fans thus far. Right behind him on the list is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 69,679 votes.
purplePTSD.com

Kevin O’Connell – Minnesota’s Impressive Head Coach – Was Once a Bill Belichick Draft Pick

Before becoming the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin O’Connell played quarterback for Bill Belichick’s Patriots. In fact, O’Connell went reasonably high in the draft. The Patriots chose him 94th overall, making him a late third-round selection. At the time, the Patriots were among the league’s best teams. Tom Brady was under center and the Randy Moss/Wes Welker pair was in town. The defense still boasted players like Mike Vrabel, Tedy Bruschi, and Vince Wilfork.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell is thankful for his time in New England ahead of Thanksgiving Patriots game

Thanksgiving is upon us, and there will be plenty of debate once more about the merit of the holiday given its origin. Nonetheless, people agree that this season is one for gratitude, and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell definitely has a lot to be thankful for especially with his team running away with the NFC North crown with an 8-2 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Belichick compares Rhamondre Stevenson to two all-time NFL greats

Rhamondre Stevenson has quickly become one of the New England Patriots' most valuable players on offense. If you ask Pats head coach Bill Belichick, the second-year running back's development has been nothing short of elite. During Thursday night's Patriots-Vikings matchup, NBC broadcaster Jason Garrett revealed that Belichick raved about Stevenson...
MassLive.com

Patriots must do these 3 things to beat the Minnesota Vikings

FOXBOROUGH – This stretch isn’t going to get easier for the Patriots. That’s why this Thanksgiving matchup with the Minnesota Vikings is a big one. At 8-2, the Vikings have been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They currently have a commanding lead in the NFC North (Detroit is second with a 4-6 record) and it feels like a certainty this team will be in the playoffs.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Patriots rookie named Special Teams Player of the Week after game-winning TD

When you win the game with a special teams play, it should come as no surprise when you win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. That was the case for New England Patriots rookie defensive back Marcus Jones, whose 84-yard punt return touchdown in the closing seconds gave his team the win on Sunday.

