ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thepulsepensacola.com

Baptist Health Care Foundation Announces Hollinger Award Recipients

Baptist Health Care Foundation announces the 2022 Hollinger Award recipients for outstanding service contributions to Baptist Health Care. The awards are presented to individuals, families or organizations that have exhibited exceptional generosity and community leadership through gifts of their time and/or financial support. “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding...
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Once park is complete, Foley will turn attention to aquatic center

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is deep in the details of replacing the kids playground in Max Griffin Park with a nature-themed rebuild beginning in early 2023. But once that project is finalized, Executive Director for Leisure Services David Thompson said the attention will turn to another area of the park.
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WPMI

Passenger rail service return to Mobile and Gulf Coast confirmed

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Passenger rail and freight service is returning to the Gulf Coast, according to the Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross. First reported by AL.com, the announcement comes one day after a status report was due to the Surface Transportation Board on the progress of negotiations between the parties.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy