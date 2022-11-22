Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanks to Senator Richard Shelby's Vision & Passion, Port of Mobile is the 'Fastest Growing Container Port in the U.S.'Zack LoveMobile, AL
This Huge Flea Market in Alabama is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAlabama State
4 Mexican Restaurants to Try on The Eastern ShoreAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
Related
thepulsepensacola.com
Baptist Health Care Foundation Announces Hollinger Award Recipients
Baptist Health Care Foundation announces the 2022 Hollinger Award recipients for outstanding service contributions to Baptist Health Care. The awards are presented to individuals, families or organizations that have exhibited exceptional generosity and community leadership through gifts of their time and/or financial support. “We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding...
utv44.com
AL, Baldwin Co. doctors urge caution for Thanksgiving amid surge in flu cases
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and as families prepare to come together, there's an increase chance for an unwelcome guest: influenza. The state of Alabama is experiencing the highest level of influenza activity possible, according to reports from both the CDC and ADPH.
utv44.com
Mobile non-profit awarded $5 million by Bezos Day 1 Family Fund
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile nonprofit that works to combat homelessness has received a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families' Fund. It's the largest private gift ever for Housing First, Inc. It's also the largest amount given out by the Bezos Families Fund since 2018.
Longshoremen strike CSA operations at the Port of Mobile after mediation falls apart
The International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1410 began striking CSA Equipment Company’s breakbulk operations at the Port of Mobile Tuesday, less than a month after the two sides agreed to federal mediation. In a news release, Mark Bass, president of the Local 1410, said that the union membership voted...
Once park is complete, Foley will turn attention to aquatic center
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley is deep in the details of replacing the kids playground in Max Griffin Park with a nature-themed rebuild beginning in early 2023. But once that project is finalized, Executive Director for Leisure Services David Thompson said the attention will turn to another area of the park.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores moving forward with multi-million-dollar expansion, renovations
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — The Gulf Shores City School System is one step closer to addressing overcrowding on its elementary school campus. The Gulf Shores City School System has hundreds more students in 2022 than it did when it launched in 2019. Now, construction is underway on 8...
WPMI
Part of Zeigler Blvd N. service road in Mobile to close for 3 months
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Zeigler Boulevard north service road will be closed for approximately three months between Fribourg Street and Chalet Drive West beginning Monday, November 28, 2022. During the closure, only homeowners will be allowed to access the service road. The road closure is required to complete...
cityofpensacola.com
City of Pensacola Issues 100% of its Emergency Housing Voucher Allocation
The city is pleased to announce that 100% of the Emergency Housing Vouchers received from the U.S. Department of HUD targeted for homeless households have been allocated to eligible families, providing an opportunity for these families to find housing. Additional Info...
Prichard Water Board members unanimously suspend Manager without pay
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Water Board manager has been suspended without pay. This development came out in a special meeting, where Prichard Water Board members unanimously voted to suspend Board Manager Teresa Lewis without pay. This all took place after Lewis was arrested last Thursday on charges of theft of property and aggravated […]
wvtm13.com
Passenger train service returns to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. — Officials say passenger rail and freight service is returning to Mobile. It is unknown when Amtrak will start back it's service.
Bayfront Park Dr. project begins Monday in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving down to Bayfront Park in Daphne won’t be an option starting Monday. “That will be closed indefinitely,” said Mayor Robin LeJeune. A $3 million road resurfacing project on Bayfront Park Dr., which includes utility upgrades and new street parking, could take up to a year to complete. Pedestrian access will […]
Multiple projects planned for new year in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s no doubt the city of Spanish Fort is growing. It’s easy to see up and down Highway 31 with new businesses moving in. “We grew 48% in the last census and it hasn’t slowed down any,” said Mayor Mike McMillan. That’s why Mayor McMillan and the city council are […]
Alabama Department of Education releases letter grades for school districts
Alabama school districts are seeing if they've made the grade after the Alabama Department of Education released last year's school ratings.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Council has heated debate over medical marijuana dispensaries coming to the Port City
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heated discussions on Tuesday among Mobile city council members, on whether or not medical marijuana should be brought to Mobile. The ordinance being discussed would allow dispensaries for cannabis. Several people in the community came out to voice their favor, or opposition, to the ordinance. “We...
WPMI
Passenger rail service return to Mobile and Gulf Coast confirmed
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Passenger rail and freight service is returning to the Gulf Coast, according to the Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross. First reported by AL.com, the announcement comes one day after a status report was due to the Surface Transportation Board on the progress of negotiations between the parties.
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
Changes to trash service this week in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — City of Mobile trash pick up will be on a bit of different schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the full schedule for pickups through the new year with several holidays coming up. Garbage Collection (brown carts) Trash Collection Recycling Center Thursday, Nov. 24 Closed/Makeup day […]
utv44.com
Emergency hearing in Baldwin County Bridge fight
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A Montgomery County Circuit judge has set a November 29 Emergency Hearing date to hear arguments on a preliminary injunction motion. The Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC), owners of the current Foley Beach Express toll bridge, have asked the courts to stop construction on the new bridge across the intracoastal canal.
These stores in Mobile will be open during Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Let’s face it, Thanksgiving Day can get very chaotic very fast. Cooking, chit-chatting with family, and chasing your kids around can quickly lead to forgetting things, like that turkey you put in the oven a while ago. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores that will be open on Thanksgiving […]
Comments / 0