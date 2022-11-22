Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that can take place during pregnancy, explains the CDC. It affects anywhere from 2% to 10% of pregnancies per year in the United States alone and is marked by an inability to produce enough insulin. Alternatively, it also makes the cells of the body more resistant to the insulin that is already in production, leading to an increase in the need for insulin. Although the condition typically passes after birth, in some cases it continues and becomes classified as Type 2 diabetes.

