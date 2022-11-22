Read full article on original website
Related
MilitaryTimes
New mental health scholarships designed to counter VA staff shortfalls
Starting next summer, Veterans Affairs officials will award scholarships to students studying mental health care in exchange for a promise that the recipients work for the department after graduation, the latest effort from leaders to try to fill critical staffing vacancies. The move, mandated by Congress as part of the...
allnurses.com
Applied for 100 positions but no job
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I am a new nurse BSN graduate, just passed the NCLEX, and a career changer. I am getting lots of interviews but I never seem to be the "right fit" for the position. I have applied for about 100 different positions. I am also getting lots of calls from recruiters who want me to pass their names to my friends and former professors. I am feeling really frustrated with the Job Search and getting very discouraged. What should I be focusing my efforts on?
healthpodcastnetwork.com
NURSEBRAIN: A nurse brings an idea to fruition to revolutionize patient safety, the nursing profession, and his life as a nursepreneur.
NURSEBRAIN: A nurse brings an idea to fruition to revolutionize patient safety, the nursing profession, and his life as a nursepreneur. Becoming a nurse is eye opening to the issues the current healthcare system faces. As a nurse you have a choice: live with it or change it. Samu Mhlambi embraced the latter. As a registered nurse, Samu discovered a way to help nurses perform their jobs more efficiently, effectively, and with less stress thus saving both patients’ lives and reducing nurse burnout. Please join RNegade’s hosts Antra and Karen through his journey of becoming a nursepreneur.
THE ORGANIZATION OF THE HIGHER EDUCATION
Mankind in the Making by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ORGANIZATION OF THE HIGHER EDUCATION. When we digressed to the general question of the political, social, and moral atmosphere in which the English-speaking citizen develops, we left the formal education of the average child, whose development threads through these papers and holds them together, at about the age of fifteen and at the end of the process of Schooling. We have now to carry on that development to adult citizenship. It is integral in the New Republican idea that the process of Schooling, which is the common atrium to all public service, should be fairly uniform throughout the social body, that although the average upper-class child may have all the advantages his conceivably better mental inheritance, his better home conditions, and his better paid and less overworked teachers may give him, there shall be no disadvantages imposed upon the child of any class, there shall be no burking of the intellectual education for any purpose whatever.
thebossmagazine.com
A Way To Maintain Youth Sports Out Of Harm
Playing sports helps children and young adults stay in shape and has various mental benefits like improving concentration, reducing stress and depression, boosting self-confidence and enabling leadership skills. When parents enroll their child in any sport, they expect their child’s full safety; hence conducting a proper background check on coaches...
Op-Ed: Children Suffer When Policymakers Short-Change Early Childhood Education And Care
Lacking early childhood education isn’t a personal problem but a societal challenge. The post Op-Ed: Children Suffer When Policymakers Short-Change Early Childhood Education And Care appeared first on NewsOne.
themomkind.com
A Complete Guide To Helping Students With Autism Transition From High School To College
THIS POST MAY CONTAIN AFFILIATE LINKS. PLEASE READ MY DISCLOSURE FOR MORE INFO. Every student, or one who has been out of college for a long time, will confirm that the so-called transition from high school to adulthood is one of the most challenging times in any person’s life. In addition to learning, a new student will experience a lot of social interaction, dorm room life, daily conversations, and many other things that can be very stressful for those diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Read how to ease this transition so that a person with autism becomes a successful college student in this blog post.
hbsdealer.com
Rebuilding Together, Lockheed Martin repair veterans’ homes
National housing nonprofit Rebuilding Together has partnered with global security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin to provide essential home repairs and accessibility modifications for veterans in need. “Lockheed Martin is invested and committed to the well-being of our nation’s veterans,” said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together....
Comments / 0