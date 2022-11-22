Read full article on original website
Gabby Petito's Parents Awarded $3 Million In Damages From Late Boyfriend & Murderer Brian Laundrie's Family
Gabby Petito's family received $3 million in damages from Brian Laundrie's estate."No amount of money is sufficient to compensate the Petito family for the loss of their daughter, Gabby, at the hands of Brian Laundrie," the heartbroken parents' attorney Patrick Reilly expressed in a statement on Thursday, November 17."Brian did not have $3 million; it’s an arbitrary number. Whatever monies they do receive will help Gabby’s family in their endeavors with the Gabby Petito Foundation," the lawyer continued to reveal to a news publication.GABBY PETITO'S FAMILY HITS MOAB POLICE WITH $50 MILLION WRONGFUL DEATH LAWSUITLaundrie's family was never charged for...
Georgia sheriff Victor Hill convicted of strapping jail detainees into restraint chairs
Clayton County, Ga. Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty in federal court Wednesday on six charges that he violated the civil rights of jail detainees by strapping them into restraint chairs as punishment. The verdict was handed down late in the afternoon after the jury, which had been deadlocked for...
Judge to release Jan. 6 defendant who called for violence over concerns jail conditions could hamper trial prep
WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Thursday say he would temporarily release a Capitol riot defendant accused of assaulting police and encouraging others toward violence so he can prepare for trial — despite saying he continued to believe he was a danger to the community. U.S. District Judge...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father's execution
A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father's death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson's lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life.Meanwhile, Johnson has requested that his daughter, Khorry Ramey, attend the execution, and she wants to be there. On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU's court filing said the law barring...
Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’
Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Iowa Teenagers Beat Spanish Teacher to Death Because She Gave One of Them a Bad Grade: Prosecutors
Prosecutors reportedly believe teenagers killed their high school Spanish teacher — brutally ambushing her during her daily walk at a park — because one of them got a bad grade. This information comes out as an attorney for Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, 17, tries to suppress the result...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Elizabeth Holmes Asks Judge to Please Be Nice to Her
Elizabeth Holmes and her legal defense team are asking for an 18-month period of house arrest, as opposed to the maximum 80 years of potential jail time the Theranos founder faces. In a memo pleading for leniency, Holmes requested that the court “look beyond that caricature,” of her in the media and “examine Ms. Holmes the human being.”
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved
The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Conviction Overturned for Woman Who Allegedly Killed Mom and Sister with a Rifle and Rearranged Their Bodies in Effort to Stage Slayings as Murder-Suicide
A Virginia woman convicted of murdering her mother and younger sister and sentenced to life in prison had her convictions overturned this week after her defense attorney alleged juror misconduct. Megan Hargan, 39, moved to West Virginia after the July 2017 killings. She was arrested and charged with two counts...
Our First Look at Alleged Club Q Gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich
Police in Colorado have released the booking photo of the man they say opened fire inside an LGBTQ+ nightclub over the weekend, killing five people and injuring at least a dozen others. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested on murder and hate crime charges. According to police, Aldrich opened...
Judge Hands Down Maximum Sentence to Ohio Couple Who ‘Systematically Beat, Tortured, and Starved’ 8-Year-Old Boy for Years
A 35-year-old mother in Ohio and her 39-year-old boyfriend were each given the maximum sentence and will spend several decades behind bars for starving, abusing, and torturing the woman’s 8-year-old son for approximately four years. Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday ordered Danielle Pascale to serve 62 to 67.5 years in prison while her boyfriend, Donald Gunderman, was sentenced to 34 to 39.5 years, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
A jail where Georgia officers were seen 'mercilessly' beating an inmate is also being sued by a former sergeant who claims she was wrongfully fired after flagging excessive abuse
Deputies beat Hobbs "mercilessly," said his lawyer Harry Daniels. The Camden County Sheriff's Office did not respond to Insider's request for comment.
Casey Anthony Trial Judge Thought Jury Had Enough Evidence For Murder Conviction
The judge who presided over Casey Anthony’s murder trial thinks prosecutors made a strong enough case to win a conviction ... but he's giving her lawyers props for their strategy. Judge Belvin Perry Jr. joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live," and we asked if he was surprised the jury...
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered by judge to turn over Martha's Vineyard migrant flight records
A Leon County circuit judge Tuesday ruled that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration did not comply with the state’s public-records law after an open-government group sought records about a controversial decision to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Judge J. Lee Marsh gave the administration 20 days to provide records sought by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. Marsh pointed, at least in part, to requested phone or text logs that could provide information about communications by DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier about the flights.
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
The Trump Org trial is suddenly derailed after DA's coughing witness tests positive for COVID-19
Prosecutors' 1st witness in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial has tested positive for COVID-19. The trial was adjourned to Monday after Jeffrey McConney, the company's controller, fell ill. McConney had coughed throughout his testimony Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial has been halted for at...
