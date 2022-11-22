ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

U.S. Faces Inflation Timebomb Poised to Explode Just Before the Holidays

After two difficult years for the global economy and in the midst of an energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. diesel inventories are currently "unacceptably low," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said on Bloomberg TV last week. This supply crunch is raising concerns among analysts...
Cheddar News

Americans Gobble Up Price Hikes for their Thanksgiving Turkeys This Year

At-home cooks preparing for their Thanksgiving holiday feasts are facing sharp price increases for their birds this year, and that's no surprise, says one turkey farmer. "All the farmers in this area right now have had to raise their prices," said Stephanie Tewes of Tewes Farm in Kentucky. "It's simple economics: the price to feed the turkeys, the straw, the gas to get all the feed here, has all gone up in price."
KENTUCKY STATE
Business Times

Is Your Next Stimulus Check an Inflation-Relief Payment?

Americans got three stimulus payments that were either placed into their bank accounts or delivered by mail during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak. These checks served as stimulus measures intended to keep the economy afloat and protect people from financial ruin as a result of businesses being forced to close in order to contain the new coronavirus.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
MySanAntonio

Amazon poised to benefit this season as inflation fears ease

Amazon.com spooked investors last month when it predicted the slowest holiday season growth in its history. Now there are signs-albeit tentative-that the world's largest e-commerce company could have a somewhat merrier Christmas than anticipated. Inflation has eased in recent weeks and, according to survey results released Sunday by Jefferies Financial...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Here's when Wall Street thinks inflation could finally end

It's the question on the minds of market watchers, economists and consumers alike: When will soaring prices fall back down to earth?. There are hints that the worst of the U.S.'s bout with inflation may be in the past. The consumer price index, a widely watched inflation gauge, came in at 7.7% in October when compared with a year earlier. While that was still well above the Federal Reserves' 2% target, it did clock in below Wall Street's expectations.
FOX2Now

Google reveals which Thanksgiving recipes are popular in your state

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is (it is this Thursday, by the way) but are also looking up last-minute recipes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
