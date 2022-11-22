At-home cooks preparing for their Thanksgiving holiday feasts are facing sharp price increases for their birds this year, and that's no surprise, says one turkey farmer. "All the farmers in this area right now have had to raise their prices," said Stephanie Tewes of Tewes Farm in Kentucky. "It's simple economics: the price to feed the turkeys, the straw, the gas to get all the feed here, has all gone up in price."

