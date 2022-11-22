Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
wrestletalk.com
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Is Keeping Aliyah Off Television
Aliyah spent over half a decade in NXT, and she finally received her main roster call-up under Vince McMahon’s regime. She had a couple little pushes on television, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. There is a good reason for that. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s...
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
PWMania
Roman Reigns Addresses Why Brock Lesnar’s “Cowboy Brock” Persona Was Crucial to Their Feud
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been feuding in the WWE for years, including multiple WrestleMania main events. It’s the one big match that WWE believes it can return to and does when it needs a big main event. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to unify the WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Says WWE Turned Down Merch For Star Who Went On To Be Big
When it comes to the art of professional wrestling, it's not always about just being an excellent in-ring performer. Perhaps it's an ability to engage with the audience in ways others cannot, like merchandise that has their favorite wrestler's name on it. But some promotions don't see the potential a...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Wants To Form An Army To Take Down Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has stood at the top of the WWE mountain for over two years, but that’s not to say that he’s done it all flying solo. The star has been backed up by The Bloodline who exist to dominate WWE and keep championship gold around the waist of Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Training In Ireland Amid WWE Return Rumors
Becky Lynch has been out of action since she suffered an injury at WWE SummerSlam. She separated her shoulder during the match, which put her on the shelf for several months. It seems that The Man is getting ready to come back around. We recently reported that Becky Lynch is...
itrwrestling.com
Ric Flair Names Multiple WWE Legends & Celebrities Who’ll Feature In Upcoming Documentary
Ric Flair is set to be the subject of a new documentary from WWE and Peacock. While a release date for the project is yet to be confirmed, Flair has been talking up the new film, promising fans a more in depth look at his life and career than ever before.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Reveals He's Returning to WWE for Monday Night Raw and Premium Live Event
Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.
ringsidenews.com
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Names Three All-Time WWE Legends Who Will Appear in His New Documentary
Ric Flair has a new documentary on the way from WWE and sports reporter Tom Rinaldi. "The Nature Boy" took to his To Be The Man Podcast this week to offer up some more details on the film, including confirmation that Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and Steve Austin will all be featured — "I'm thankful because the reason I'm throwing this in is because Steve is in it a lot. Taker is in it a lot. Shawn's in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Ashley, Post Malone, Stephan A. Smith. It is the most accurate depiction of my life ever imagined put together. It took two hours, but I swear to God, I sat there and watched it and I just, I cried, laughed, cried, laughed, but it's so spot on."
Comments / 0