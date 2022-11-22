Read full article on original website
Wind turbines cannot be placed too close to airports, increasing the risk of collision as well as interfering with the navigation systems. In order to support the energy transition in Belgium, Skeyes, the air navigation and traffic service provider, presented a new set of measures, including the removal of the protection zone around Charleroi airport, without compromising the safety and efficiency of air traffic.
