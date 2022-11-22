Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
Bryan Danielson Saves William Regal From Getting His Ass Whooped By Jon Moxley On 11/23 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, William Regal opened the show and, while he didn't address his action at AEW Full Gear, he did manage to stay alive thanks to Bryan Danielson. Regal said that a number of weeks ago, he sent an email to MJF, which fans are not privy to, and that MJF will speak on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. MJF is currently on a movie set and not at Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
ringsidenews.com
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
ringsidenews.com
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
wrestlinginc.com
Damien Priest Reportedly Auditioned For Major Movie Franchise
Damian Priest has been spending most of his time these days wreaking havoc with his fellow Judgment Day members on "WWE Monday Night Raw." But for a brief moment in time, The Artist Formerly Known as Punishment Martinez was perhaps looking to do what AEW World Champion MJF recently did, which was take a breather in the ring in favor of that good old silver screen.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill And Bow Wow Feud Is Coming To AEW TV
After weeks of build-up on social media, AEW wrestler Jade Cargill and actor/rapper Bow Wow had a confrontation on Sunday night at Bow Wow's show in Miami. Now, AEW has announced that the confrontation will be shown on tomorrow's installment of "AEW Dynamite." The company's tweet promises an exclusive update...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Says Sami Zayn Has Opened A “Different Door”
Roman Reigns has said that Sami Zayn has opened a “different door” which has allowed the Bloodline to show a different side to their characters. Zayn spent months trying to become part of the Bloodline and was awarded the title of ‘Honorary Uce’ last month. Speaking...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
itrwrestling.com
Vince McMahon Rehired Former WWE Star While They Were “Trying To Get Laid”
They say that you never know when an opportunity may present itself, and when it came to WWE and Vince McMahon that really could be at any moment. Just ask Jimmy Wang Yang. Following the demise of WCW in March 2001, Jimmy Wang Yang’s contract was picked up by WWE, but after a stint in developmental he was released early the following year. After spells with All Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA, the star returned to WWE in 2003. This led to a two year stint with the company, before being released and then rehired in May 2006.
PWMania
WWE Superstar Set to Return to In-Ring Action Soon
Montez Ford has been out of action for the last two months after being seen wearing a walking boot on an episode of WWE RAW in early October. Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair both appeared on ‘TODAY,’ where it was revealed that he has a calf injury. The good news is that he stated that he is feeling 100 percent and that he expects to return soon.
ringsidenews.com
Baron Corbin Says Braun Strowman Is Full Of Crap For Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man
Baron Corbin has been one of the greatest heels of the modern era of WWE. Whether its portraying the Lone Wolf or jackpot winning Happy Corbin, Corbin has been known to adapt to any persona presented to him. However, Baron Corbin has taken a shot at fellow RAW Star Braun Strowman for praising himself.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Officially Gives Mia Yim New Ring Name
A week after Karl Anderson referred to Mia Yim as "Michin," which means "Crazy" in Korean, WWE officially changed the returning Superstar's in-ring name on this week's "WWE Raw." For starters, the television graphic referred to Yim as only "Michin" ahead of Team Bianca Belair's in-ring promo, even though Yim...
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
ringsidenews.com
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
stillrealtous.com
Major WWE Star Says Their Time In The Ring Is Limited
There are many wrestlers who have been lucky enough to have a long career inside the squared circle, but no one can wrestle forever. WWE Hall of Famer Edge knows what it’s like to hang up his boots as he previously retired following his match at WrestleMania 27. However,...
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
