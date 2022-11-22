ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, IL

Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving

MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
MOUNT ULLA, NC
Recycling oils and greases after holiday cooking

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Don't clog your drain this holiday season. According to public utilities, pouring cooking fats, oils and greases down the drain can cause serious and expensive pipe blockages. Florida cities are asking residents to repurpose their cooking oils and grease. Follow these steps to repurpose cooking greases:
FLORIDA STATE
Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok

MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
WISCONSIN STATE
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
Portland Press Herald: Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster following fishery's loss of 2 sustainability labels

Whole Foods Market said Monday that it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster in its nearly 500 stores nationwide following the fishery's loss of two certifications for environmental sustainability. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that it is suspending the certification of sustainability for the fishery, citing its...
MAINE STATE
Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
FLORIDA STATE
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88

KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
KENTUCKY STATE
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules

LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
LENOIR, NC

