Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Bay News 9
Turkey shortage is driving up prices this Thanksgiving
MT. ULLA, N.C. — A shortage of birds because of avian influenza and inflation is contributing to the increasing prices of turkeys this season. Avian influenza has killed 49 million birds this year. Increasing costs in feed, fuel and production are also driving turkey costs this season. Evans Family...
Bay News 9
Recycling oils and greases after holiday cooking
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Don't clog your drain this holiday season. According to public utilities, pouring cooking fats, oils and greases down the drain can cause serious and expensive pipe blockages. Florida cities are asking residents to repurpose their cooking oils and grease. Follow these steps to repurpose cooking greases:
Bay News 9
Wisconsin BBB offers safety tips when holiday shopping on TikTok
MILWAUKEE — As the shopping season continues to ramp up this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin is reminding people to be mindful when shopping on social media. According to Adweek, 49% of TikTok users reported purchasing something they saw on the app. Last year, TikTok started...
Bay News 9
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
Bay News 9
Portland Press Herald: Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster following fishery's loss of 2 sustainability labels
Whole Foods Market said Monday that it will stop selling Gulf of Maine lobster in its nearly 500 stores nationwide following the fishery's loss of two certifications for environmental sustainability. Last week, the Marine Stewardship Council announced that it is suspending the certification of sustainability for the fishery, citing its...
Bay News 9
Cleveland Hopkins Airport packed as air travel this Thanksgiving spikes across Ohio
CLEVELAND — Living up to its reputation as one of the busiest travel days of the year, Ohioans flooded the freeways and packed the airports Wednesday to make it to their Thanksgiving destinations. What You Need To Know. AAA estimates a jump in travel over last Thanksgiving as numbers...
Bay News 9
Florida attractions offering Black Friday deals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida attractions and theme parks have rolled out deals for Black Friday. The deals, which are available for a limited time, include discounts on tickets and annual passes. Some area attractions are also offering deals for Cyber Monday. Here’s a list of the best deals available....
Bay News 9
Former Kentucky governor, KFC owner John Y. Brown dies at age 88
KENTUCKY — Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88, his family confirmed in a statement to news outlets. Former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown died Tuesday at age 88. Born in Lexington, Brown served as the Commonwealth’s 55th governor. The Democrat was also known...
Bay News 9
N.C. car dealership sues Carvana, says online dealer doesn't follow the rules
LENOIR, N.C. — A lawsuit accuses the online car dealership Carvana of breaking the rules and misleading customers to get an unfair advantage in North Carolina. The federal lawsuit, which asks the court to become a class action, accuses the company of unfair and deceptive trade practices and false advertising. The suit says Carvana was able to take business away from the lead plaintiff, a used car dealership in Lenoir, North Carolina, near Hickory.
Bay News 9
FWC seeks public input on Skyway Pier fishing rules to protect seabirds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) says the Skyway Fishing Pier is one of the most popular fishing spots in the entire state of Florida. What You Need To Know. On Monday night, more than 120 people logged into an FWC virtual workshop...
Bay News 9
Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida
Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
Bay News 9
Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say 6 people and assailant dead in shooting at Virginia Walmart. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0