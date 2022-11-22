ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33

WEST VIRGINIA (4-0) Blacksten 2-3 2-2 6, Hemingway 3-9 1-2 7, Quinerly 4-9 1-2 10, Smith 4-11 3-4 12, Watson 2-6 0-2 5, Beh 3-4 0-0 6, Diggs 4-5 0-0 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 1-2 0-0 2, Samuel 1-2 3-4 5, Totals 25-55 10-16 64.
MORGANTOWN, WV
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79

NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Poole 4-10 3-3 11, Hodgson 5-10 6-7 21, Kelly 6-17 5-8 17, Todd-Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Ustby 9-20 1-1 19, Adams 2-2 1-4 5, Paris 1-4 0-0 2, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 16-23 85. OREGON (4-1) VanSlooten 8-13 1-2 17, Kyei 4-5 0-4 8, Gray...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
PRINCETON 74, ARMY 66

Percentages: FG .426, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Peters 5-9, Lee 2-4, Pierce 1-3, Allocco 1-7, Langborg 1-9, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, O'Connell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pierce 2, Langborg, O'Connell). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Lee 2, Allocco, Kellman, Langborg). Steals: 2 (Evbuomwan,...
PRINCETON, CA
NO. 3 KANSAS 69, WISCONSIN 68, OT

Percentages: FG .387, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Dick 3-7, McCullar 3-9, Wilson 2-6, Harris 1-1, Yesufu 0-1, Clemence 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, McCullar). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Wilson 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, Clemence, McCullar). Steals: 5 (Harris 3, Adams, McCullar).
MADISON, WI
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
Oklahoma St. 79, Florida St. 77

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Alnatas 3-9, Keys 2-5, Garzon 2-7, Milton 1-1, Chastain 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chastain 1, De Lapp 1) Turnovers: 10 (Alnatas 3, Chastain 2, Keys 1, Milton 1, Garzon 1, Asi 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Collins 1,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
NO. 8 DUKE 54, OREGON STATE 51

Percentages: FG .267, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Whitehead 2-6, Filipowski 1-5, Proctor 1-6, Roach 1-7, Grandison 0-1, Blakes 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lively, Young). Turnovers: 7 (Roach 4, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 5 (Roach 2, Blakes, Filipowski, Lively). Technical Fouls:...
CORVALLIS, OR
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73, USC 66, OT

Percentages: FG .450, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 4, Dixon-Waters 2, Johnson, White). Turnovers: 19 (Peterson 7, Dixon-Waters 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Morgan, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Johnson 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NORTHEASTERN 69, MANHATTAN 67, OT

Percentages: FG .412, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Watson 1-1, Brennen 1-4, Nelson 1-6, Buchanan 0-1, Hayun 0-1, Padgett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Roberts 3, Brennen, Buchanan, Cisse). Turnovers: 12 (Buchanan 4, Nelson 2, Roberts 2, Cisse, Hayun, Padgett, Watson). Steals: 9 (Hayun...
BOSTON, MA
OLE MISS 72, STANFORD 68

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Abram 2-2, Brakefield 2-2, Burns 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mat.Murrell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 10 (Allen 2, Brakefield 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Fagan, Mat.Murrell, McKinnis). Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abram, Fagan,...
STANFORD, CA
Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60

WISCONSIN () Williams 6-11 1-2 13, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 13, Pospisilova 3-9 0-0 7, Schramek 4-12 2-2 10, Wilke 5-10 0-0 14, White 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 1-1 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 3-4 60. GEORGIA () Nicholson 2-10 3-4 7, Zoesha Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brittney...
ATLANTA, GA
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
GAINESVILLE, FL
NEW ORLEANS 87, IUPUI 84

Percentages: FG .625, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Monroe 3-6, Am.Jarrard 1-1, Brady 1-2, Counter 0-1, Egbuta 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carrasco). Turnovers: 16 (Carrasco 4, Counter 3, Monroe 3, Am.Jarrard 2, Osten 2, Ar.Jarrard, Egbuta). Steals: 5 (Monroe 3, Carrasco, Counter). Technical...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Denver 74, The Citadel 71

THE CITADEL (3-3) Clark 5-9 4-5 14, Ash 5-12 2-3 15, Maynard 4-8 2-2 11, McAllister 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 6-9 0-0 15, Durr 2-6 3-4 7, A.Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Price 2-3 1-1 5, Spence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 14-17 71. DENVER (5-1) Corbett 11-13 6-7 30, Tainamo...
DENVER, CO
BUTLER 75, BYU 70

Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
PROVO, UT
OKLAHOMA 69, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .509, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin). Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield...
NORMAN, OK
Pettiford's last-second layup saves No. 3 Kansas in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bobby Pettiford Jr. made a twisting reverse layup off a loose rebound with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win over Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal on Thursday. Pettiford’s layup marked his only points of the...
LAWRENCE, KS

