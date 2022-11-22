Read full article on original website
West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33
WEST VIRGINIA (4-0) Blacksten 2-3 2-2 6, Hemingway 3-9 1-2 7, Quinerly 4-9 1-2 10, Smith 4-11 3-4 12, Watson 2-6 0-2 5, Beh 3-4 0-0 6, Diggs 4-5 0-0 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 1-2 0-0 2, Samuel 1-2 3-4 5, Totals 25-55 10-16 64.
No. 8 North Carolina 85, No. 18 Oregon 79
NORTH CAROLINA (5-0) Poole 4-10 3-3 11, Hodgson 5-10 6-7 21, Kelly 6-17 5-8 17, Todd-Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Ustby 9-20 1-1 19, Adams 2-2 1-4 5, Paris 1-4 0-0 2, Key 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-74 16-23 85. OREGON (4-1) VanSlooten 8-13 1-2 17, Kyei 4-5 0-4 8, Gray...
PRINCETON 74, ARMY 66
Percentages: FG .426, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Peters 5-9, Lee 2-4, Pierce 1-3, Allocco 1-7, Langborg 1-9, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, O'Connell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pierce 2, Langborg, O'Connell). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Lee 2, Allocco, Kellman, Langborg). Steals: 2 (Evbuomwan,...
NO. 3 KANSAS 69, WISCONSIN 68, OT
Percentages: FG .387, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Dick 3-7, McCullar 3-9, Wilson 2-6, Harris 1-1, Yesufu 0-1, Clemence 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, McCullar). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Wilson 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, Clemence, McCullar). Steals: 5 (Harris 3, Adams, McCullar).
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
Oklahoma St. 79, Florida St. 77
OKLAHOMA ST. (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.647, FT .619. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Alnatas 3-9, Keys 2-5, Garzon 2-7, Milton 1-1, Chastain 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Chastain 1, De Lapp 1) Turnovers: 10 (Alnatas 3, Chastain 2, Keys 1, Milton 1, Garzon 1, Asi 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Collins 1,...
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69
Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
NO. 8 DUKE 54, OREGON STATE 51
Percentages: FG .267, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Whitehead 2-6, Filipowski 1-5, Proctor 1-6, Roach 1-7, Grandison 0-1, Blakes 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lively, Young). Turnovers: 7 (Roach 4, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 5 (Roach 2, Blakes, Filipowski, Lively). Technical Fouls:...
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73, USC 66, OT
Percentages: FG .450, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 4, Dixon-Waters 2, Johnson, White). Turnovers: 19 (Peterson 7, Dixon-Waters 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Morgan, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Johnson 3,...
In its worst position in a decade, Villanova takes on upstart Portland
For the first time in more than a decade, Villanova will take the floor holding a losing record. After enduring
Vanderbilt earns back-and-forth win over Fresno State
Vanderbilt’s Liam Robbins scored 20 points and teammate Tyrin Lawrence made two crucial baskets after Fresno State rallied for the
NORTHEASTERN 69, MANHATTAN 67, OT
Percentages: FG .412, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Watson 1-1, Brennen 1-4, Nelson 1-6, Buchanan 0-1, Hayun 0-1, Padgett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Roberts 3, Brennen, Buchanan, Cisse). Turnovers: 12 (Buchanan 4, Nelson 2, Roberts 2, Cisse, Hayun, Padgett, Watson). Steals: 9 (Hayun...
OLE MISS 72, STANFORD 68
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Abram 2-2, Brakefield 2-2, Burns 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mat.Murrell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 10 (Allen 2, Brakefield 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Fagan, Mat.Murrell, McKinnis). Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abram, Fagan,...
Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60
WISCONSIN () Williams 6-11 1-2 13, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 13, Pospisilova 3-9 0-0 7, Schramek 4-12 2-2 10, Wilke 5-10 0-0 14, White 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 1-1 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 3-4 60. GEORGIA () Nicholson 2-10 3-4 7, Zoesha Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brittney...
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
NEW ORLEANS 87, IUPUI 84
Percentages: FG .625, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Monroe 3-6, Am.Jarrard 1-1, Brady 1-2, Counter 0-1, Egbuta 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carrasco). Turnovers: 16 (Carrasco 4, Counter 3, Monroe 3, Am.Jarrard 2, Osten 2, Ar.Jarrard, Egbuta). Steals: 5 (Monroe 3, Carrasco, Counter). Technical...
Denver 74, The Citadel 71
THE CITADEL (3-3) Clark 5-9 4-5 14, Ash 5-12 2-3 15, Maynard 4-8 2-2 11, McAllister 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 6-9 0-0 15, Durr 2-6 3-4 7, A.Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Price 2-3 1-1 5, Spence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 14-17 71. DENVER (5-1) Corbett 11-13 6-7 30, Tainamo...
BUTLER 75, BYU 70
Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
OKLAHOMA 69, NEBRASKA 56
Percentages: FG .509, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin). Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield...
Pettiford's last-second layup saves No. 3 Kansas in Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Bobby Pettiford Jr. made a twisting reverse layup off a loose rebound with 0.2 seconds left in overtime to give No. 3 Kansas a 69-68 win over Wisconsin in a Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal on Thursday. Pettiford’s layup marked his only points of the...
