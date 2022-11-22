PINETOPS — A pair of big offensive runs in the second half led to a victory by the SouthWest Edgecombe varsity girls basketball team on Tuesday night. Ten straight points early in the third quarter pushed the Cougars’ lead to 12, and an 11-4 burst in the final 6:30 allowed them to defeat North Lenoir 43-28 in their season opener. After the first half saw SouthWest (1-0) go ahead 18-14,...

PINETOPS, NC ・ 26 MINUTES AGO