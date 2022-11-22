ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60

GEORGIA (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.313, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Battles 5-9, Lewis 2-5, Smith 0-1, Warren 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Bates 3, Smith 1, Lewis 1) Turnovers: 16 (Battles 4, Warren 4, Chapman 2, Lewis 2, Nicholson 1, Smith 1, Bates 1, Isaacs 1) Steals: 14 (Battles 4,...
GEORGIA STATE
Lady Cougars use offensive bursts to thwart North Lenoir

PINETOPS — A pair of big offensive runs in the second half led to a victory by the SouthWest Edgecombe varsity girls basketball team on Tuesday night. Ten straight points early in the third quarter pushed the Cougars’ lead to 12, and an 11-4 burst in the final 6:30 allowed them to defeat North Lenoir 43-28 in their season opener. After the first half saw SouthWest (1-0) go ahead 18-14,...
PINETOPS, NC
PRINCETON 74, ARMY 66

Percentages: FG .426, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 10-35, .286 (Peters 5-9, Lee 2-4, Pierce 1-3, Allocco 1-7, Langborg 1-9, Evbuomwan 0-1, Kiszka 0-1, O'Connell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pierce 2, Langborg, O'Connell). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 5, Lee 2, Allocco, Kellman, Langborg). Steals: 2 (Evbuomwan,...
PRINCETON, CA
SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
NORTHEASTERN 69, MANHATTAN 67, OT

Percentages: FG .412, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Watson 1-1, Brennen 1-4, Nelson 1-6, Buchanan 0-1, Hayun 0-1, Padgett 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Roberts 3, Brennen, Buchanan, Cisse). Turnovers: 12 (Buchanan 4, Nelson 2, Roberts 2, Cisse, Hayun, Padgett, Watson). Steals: 9 (Hayun...
BOSTON, MA
Arkansas 82, N. Arizona 73

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 41.176, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-23, .217 (Spencer 3-7, Poffenbarger 2-6, Barnum 0-1, Carr 0-4, Daniels 0-1, Langerman 0-1, Wolfenbarger 0-2, Dauda 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Dauda 3, Poffenbarger 1) Turnovers: 18 (Daniels 4, Poffenbarger 4, Barnum 2, Carr 2, Spencer 2, Dauda 2, Langerman 1,...
ARIZONA STATE
NEW ORLEANS 87, IUPUI 84

Percentages: FG .625, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Monroe 3-6, Am.Jarrard 1-1, Brady 1-2, Counter 0-1, Egbuta 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Carrasco). Turnovers: 16 (Carrasco 4, Counter 3, Monroe 3, Am.Jarrard 2, Osten 2, Ar.Jarrard, Egbuta). Steals: 5 (Monroe 3, Carrasco, Counter). Technical...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
No. 13 NC State 82, Vanderbilt 73

NC STATE (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.542, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Johnson 4-6, Brown-Turner 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, James 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Timmons 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Boyd 3, Rivers 3, Johnson 1, Baldwin 1) Turnovers: 17 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 3, Baldwin 3, Rivers 3, Hayes...
RALEIGH, NC
NO. 1 NORTH CAROLINA 89, PORTLAND 81

Percentages: FG .534, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Nance 5-8, Love 3-4, Dunn 1-2, Black 1-3, Davis 1-3, Bacot 0-1, Nickel 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 13 (Bacot 4, Black 3, Love 2, Davis, Nance, Nickel, Trimble). Steals: 4 (Love 3, Black). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 8 DUKE 54, OREGON STATE 51

Percentages: FG .267, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Whitehead 2-6, Filipowski 1-5, Proctor 1-6, Roach 1-7, Grandison 0-1, Blakes 0-2, Mitchell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lively, Young). Turnovers: 7 (Roach 4, Filipowski, Proctor, Young). Steals: 5 (Roach 2, Blakes, Filipowski, Lively). Technical Fouls:...
CORVALLIS, OR
IOWA STATE 81, VILLANOVA 79, OT

Percentages: FG .455, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Kalscheur 5-15, Kunc 2-5, Grill 1-4, Osunniyi 0-1, Watson 0-1, Holmes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Osunniyi 2, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Holmes 4, Lipsey 4, Osunniyi 3, Jones 2, Grill, Kunc, Ward). Steals: 12 (Holmes 3,...
AMES, IA
NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73, USC 66, OT

Percentages: FG .450, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 4, Dixon-Waters 2, Johnson, White). Turnovers: 19 (Peterson 7, Dixon-Waters 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Morgan, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Johnson 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OLE MISS 72, STANFORD 68

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Abram 2-2, Brakefield 2-2, Burns 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mat.Murrell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 10 (Allen 2, Brakefield 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Fagan, Mat.Murrell, McKinnis). Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abram, Fagan,...
STANFORD, CA
Denver 74, The Citadel 71

THE CITADEL (3-3) Clark 5-9 4-5 14, Ash 5-12 2-3 15, Maynard 4-8 2-2 11, McAllister 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 6-9 0-0 15, Durr 2-6 3-4 7, A.Smith 0-4 2-2 2, Price 2-3 1-1 5, Spence 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-55 14-17 71. DENVER (5-1) Corbett 11-13 6-7 30, Tainamo...
DENVER, CO
BUTLER 75, BYU 70

Percentages: FG .418, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 3-20, .150 (Waterman 1-2, Robinson 1-4, Williams 1-5, Saunders 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Johnson 0-3, George 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Robinson 2, Ally Atiki, Saunders). Turnovers: 13 (Williams 4, Stewart 2, Traore 2, George, Hall, Johnson, Robinson, Waterman).
PROVO, UT
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, DAYTON 64

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas). Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell). Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls:...
DAYTON, OH
OKLAHOMA 69, NEBRASKA 56

Percentages: FG .509, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (T.Groves 3-3, J.Groves 2-4, Sherfield 2-5, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (T.Groves 3, Uzan 2, Godwin). Turnovers: 6 (Noland 2, Sherfield 2, Hill, J.Groves). Steals: 6 (Hill 3, Sherfield...
NORMAN, OK
Down to the wire: SWE boys hold off Hawks in opener

PINETOPS — The season opener for the SouthWest Edgecombe varsity boys basketball team came down to the wire on Tuesday night. Xander Brown’s free throw and a missed three-pointer by North Lenoir as time expired helped the Cougars upend the Hawks 67-65 at home in a wild finish. The first three quarters resulted in just 72 points with SouthWest holding a 37-35 lead. ...
PINETOPS, NC
SIENA 80, FLORIDA STATE 63

Percentages: FG .364, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Fletcher 2-4, Mills 1-2, Da.Green 1-7, House 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corhen, Da.Green, Mills). Turnovers: 17 (Fletcher 4, Corhen 3, Jackson 3, Warley 2, Cleveland, Da.Green, De.Green, McLeod, Mills). Steals: 11 (Fletcher 5,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
XAVIER 90, FLORIDA 83

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Richard 4-8, Kugel 2-3, Bonham 2-7, Felder 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Fudge 0-1, M.Jones 0-1, Lofton 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Castleton 4, Lofton). Turnovers: 11 (Castleton 3, Felder 3, Bonham, Fudge, Lofton, M.Jones, Richard). Steals: 9...
GAINESVILLE, FL

