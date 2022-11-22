LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO