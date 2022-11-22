ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

2 injured in stabbing in East Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured after a stabbing in East Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Around 8:40 a.m., Lubbock County Sheriffs deputies were called to the 5200 block of East FM 40 and East CR 6600. Deputies found two people with what appeared to be stab wounds. Both...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Teen indicted, accused of threatening Lubbock ISD middle school student

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a teen after a video surfaced reportedly threatening a Cavazos Middle School student. 18-year-old Xavier Olivarez is charged with exhibiting a firearm on a campus and terroristic threat against a public servant. However, Lubbock ISD officials say a weapon was never brought onto campus. In a statement, the district said Olivarez was not on campus and was likely across the street when he reportedly posted the video brandishing what witnesses believed to be a firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy