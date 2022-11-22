Read full article on original website
Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon gun control law
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A gun rights group, sheriff and gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. The gun control measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set go into effect on Dec. 8. A judge on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the motion for Dec. 2. The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, sued the Oregon governor and attorney general on Nov. 18 saying Measure 114 is unconstitutional. Backers say banning large-capacity magazines will save lives and argue the measure will reduce suicides.
HIV-positive heart donor’s family, recipient meet
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who got a new lease on life after a ground-breaking heart transplant between an HIV-positive donor and recipient got to meet the family of the woman who gave it to her. Miriam Nieves, 62, on Tuesday eagerly hugged the mother and sisters of Brittany Newton, a 30-year old Louisiana woman whose heart she received earlier this year in what doctors at Montefiore Medical Center say was the first heart transplant from an HIV-positive donor to an HIV-positive recipient. The transplant happened in April. In order to find a match, doctors at the hospital expanded their search to include HIV-positive donors.
Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since ’98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state to win back-to-back terms since 1998. Dunleavy bested a field that included former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent; Democrat Les Gara, a former state lawmaker; and Republican Charlie Pierce, a former borough mayor who is being sued by a woman who says he sexually harassed her. Dunleavy had over 50% of the vote after final vote tallies were released Wednesday, and he avoided ranked choice voting in the general election to win a second term. Dunleavy’s first term in office was marked early on by tensions with lawmakers and a recall effort.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. United Furniture Industries sent a memo via email and text to workers late Monday night informing them not to report to their shifts Tuesday. Approximately 2,700 workers lost their jobs. Most of the workers live in northeast Mississippi, but the company also laid off employees at its North Carolina and California plants. The memo said the layoffs were made at the instruction of the company’s board of directors and were due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”
NY gov signs novel law that limits cryptomining, for now
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is tapping the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation law Tuesday. The measure sets a two-year pause moratorium on new and renewed air permits for fossil fuel power plants used for energy-intensive “proof-of-work” cryptocurrency mining. That’s a term for the computational process that records and secures transactions in bitcoin and similar forms of digital money. Environmentalists said the state was undermining its climate goals by letting cryptomining operations run their own natural gas-burning power plants. Cryptocurrency advocates argued that the measure would crimp New York’s economic development and singled out crypto while not addressing other fossil fuel use.
State: New York’s first pot crop jeopardized by court fight
Albany, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are warning a judge that a court fight over licensing rules for marijuana dispensaries could wind up hurting small farms that just harvested their first cannabis crop. New York on Monday issued its first 36 licenses for dispensaries. The state has had to delay plans to authorize scores more because of a legal battle over licensing criteria. In a court filing Tuesday, the state asked a judge to loosen an injunction preventing licenses from being issued in some parts of the state. They said marijuana farms could lose millions of dollars if they don’t have an outlet for this year’s harvest.
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small community’s drinking water. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday. That’s according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged with drilling faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the 2010 documentary “Gasland.”
