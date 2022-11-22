Read full article on original website
ncconstructionnews.com
German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem
Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
North Carolina Gov. Cooper appoints new team to review leadership in the UNC system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – At least three people with connections to the Piedmont Triad have been named by Gov. Roy Cooper to a commission to study the governance of the public universities in North Carolina. Cooper announced on Wednesday he had established the 14-person commission through an executive order to look at how public schools […]
Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
ourdavie.com
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
My Fox 8
Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
triad-city-beat.com
Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city
A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
Worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound container, NC officials say. Now company cited
Officials reported finding “serious” violations at the workplace.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem customers support local grocery store amid high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Triad customers are supporting a local grocery store in Winston-Salem amid the high inflation ahead of Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, many families are getting ready to prepare their favorite holiday meals. Many people are shopping for ingredients last minute. WXII 12 News stopped by Buie's...
qcnews.com
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Popular chain undercooking burgers: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Nov. 22)
Two restaurants in Wake and Durham counties received ‘B’ grades this week.
Hundreds of gas pumps out of compliance in NC; costing consumers
One place you may unknowingly be paying more is at the gas pump--and the reason why has nothing to do with the price per gallon.
wfmynews2.com
Sheetz has Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99, but is it right for your car?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to AAA, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. If you're traveling by car, you're paying an average of 10 cents more, for a gallon of gas, than last year. Sheetz is working to reduce the burden of...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Winston-Salem, NC
If you combine two neighboring towns into one, the result might be a vibrant city like Winston-Salem. This place is known for having close ties with the tobacco and cigarette industry, famously dubbed "Camel City.”. It’s also the center of Forsyth County, situated along the northwest plateau region of North...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
P&G fined $34,502 after worker dies at Brown Summit facility
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Labor fined Proctor and Gamble Co. after completing an inspection of their Guilford County facility. The company must pay $34,502 for three serious violations, according to N.C. DOL. An employee died in May after a piece of equipment hit them...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
Burlington Cummings Marching Cavalier Band needs your help getting to the 2023 Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Walter M. Hughes High School Marching Cavalier Marching Band is considered to be one of the most talented in the Triad, if not the state. Over the years, the program has performed all over North Carolina on numerous different occasions. However, the Marching...
Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk
Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
