ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ncconstructionnews.com

German motor producer to build $100 million factory in Winston-Salem

Ziehl-Abegg Inc., a manufacturer of motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems, has picked Winston-Salem for a $100 million expansion. The company announced on Nov. 16 that it will build its North American headquarters just east of the city and move production from Greensboro – part of a significant expansion by Ziehl-Abegg in North America.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Pentagon strikes nanotechnology defense deal with N.C. A&T, UNC-Greensboro

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The U.S. Department of Defense has tapped two Triad universities to develop new nanotechnologies for protecting soldiers. The Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, a collaboration of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and the University of North Carolina Greensboro, is partnering with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Soldier Center to create a new research initiative called ICONS, short for Innovation Collaborative Laboratory for Nanotechnologies to Empower the Future Soldier.
GREENSBORO, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Compass Woodworks are made to last in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) – This time of year, people are looking for great gift ideas, especially ones that are made to last. Brad Jones met a Salisbury man who is taking wood and turning it into a real treasure that’s Made in North Carolina. To find out more...
SALISBURY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

Winston Salem’s Harvest Market grocery co-op looks to feed its city

A man sits on the sidewalk of Family Dollar, his belongings tumbling from broken zipper compartments on his backpack. He quietly asks patrons of the West Salem Shopping Center if they could spare some change for a bite to eat. Rev. Gary Williams, co-founder of SHARE Cooperative and Harvest Market stops without hesitation.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Winston-Salem, NC

If you combine two neighboring towns into one, the result might be a vibrant city like Winston-Salem. This place is known for having close ties with the tobacco and cigarette industry, famously dubbed "Camel City.”. It’s also the center of Forsyth County, situated along the northwest plateau region of North...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
DOBSON, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man gives out free Thanksgiving meals to homeless

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One Winston-Salem man makes sure that no person goes without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving or any holiday of the year and gives food outside the Bethesda Center For The Homeless. Winston-Salem resident, Arthur Green has been giving out meals during the holiday for 10...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk

Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy