Jasmine Tookes Announces Her First Pregnancy

By Xara Aziz
 2 days ago
Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes has announced she is expecting her first bundle of joy with Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero.

The 31-year-old posted adorable photos of her growing bump to her 6 million followers on Instagram to announce the news.

“Baby Borrero. The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel. Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero,” she captioned the post.

In the photo gallery, the model posed in a long, flowy satin dress that hugged her bump perfectly. Her wavy hair flows beautifully in the pictures as she dons the slightest Mona Lisa-like smile. She also posted a heartwarming video with the song Nervous by John Legend playing in the background. “A little bts from our shoot,” she wrote to accompany the reel.

“I couldn’t find the right way that I wanted to do it, a way that felt true to me,” she told Vogue in an article announcing her pregnancy. She went on to explain that as much as she is excited to give birth, pregnancy fatigue is real.

“The tiredness was something I had never experienced. I almost fell asleep driving my car.”

She added: “Every day is scary, you never know what’s going to happen. So I just pray, hope for the best, and try to keep an open mind.”

She also mentioned that she waited until after the first trimester to reveal the news to the world because her fatigue was so chronic.

Jasmine and Juan David wed on a beautiful sunny day in Ecuador last year. The pair has since gone on to work: her as a high-end fashion model and him as a corporate executive at one of the world’s biggest social media platforms.

“I’m a firm believer that whatever I feel—and any stress that I’m carrying—can very easily transfer to the baby,” she says, so she and her husband are taking it one day at a time to “reach a once-in-a-lifetime milestone.”

Congratulations Jasmine and Juan David! We are very happy for you ❤

