Former Warner Bros. Discovery Exec Sheloman Byrd Named as Streamline Media Group’s New COO
Streamline Media Group (Streamline), a video game and metaverse development company today, welcomed Sheloman Byrd as their new Chief Operations Officer. Byrd recently left Warner Bros. Discovery after three years, where he led external development as Executive Producer. His most recent title, MultiVersus, debuted earlier this year as the most-played PC fighting game ever with over 20 million players. Before this, Byrd spent nine years at Tencent driving business development and strategy for the US & European PC/Console market, working with key partners like Epic Games (Fortnite), Psyonix (Rocket League), and Ember Lab (Kena: Bridge of Spirits).
AdWeek
i-D Doubles Revenue After Expanding Commerce and Social Content
The global youth and style publisher i-D, which Vice Media acquired a decade ago in December, has seen substantial upticks in revenue after placing more emphasis on social and commerce content. The publisher has increased its eight-figure revenue 100% year over year, according to chief revenue officer Geoff Schiller, who...
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
The Age of Social Media Is Ending
It’s over. Facebook is in decline, Twitter in chaos. Mark Zuckerberg’s empire has lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value and laid off 11,000 people, with its ad business in peril and its metaverse fantasy in irons. Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has caused advertisers to pull spending and power users to shun the platform (or at least to tweet a lot about doing so). It’s never felt more plausible that the age of social media might end—and soon.
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Shuffle Board: Textile Exchange and Lulu’s Name New CEOs, C-Suite Changes at TJX, Dollar Tree
Retail TJX The TJX Companies Inc. promoted John Klinger to executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective Jan. 29. Klinger will oversee corporate finance for TJX, including audit, treasury, tax and investor relations. He will continue to report to Scott Goldenberg who has been CFO since 2012. Goldenberg will continue as senior executive vice president, finance, with responsibility for certain other corporate functions. As of Oct. 29, TJX operated 4,793 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. Dollar Tree Dollar Tree Inc. announced a number of key leadership...
The 10 people transforming business across sectors, chosen by Insider readers — including execs from ABC News, Shopify, and Cart.com
Insider's 100 People Transforming Business highlights leaders who are driving innovation and change across 10 verticals. This year, we added a new category called Readers' Choice.
NBC Chicago
Tax Prep Software Sent Back Personal Consumer Data to Meta and Google, Report Says
Popular tax prep software including TaxAct, TaxSlayer and H&R Block sent sensitive financial information to Facebook parent company Meta, an investigation by The Markup found. The software sent information like names, email addresses, income information and refund amounts to Meta via its pixel, the report said. Sending such information violates...
cryptopotato.com
FTX and its Employees Went on Real Estate Buying Spree Across Bahamas: Report
FTX unit and the disgraced chief’s parents invested heavily in the Bahamas’ real estate. FTX, its former chief Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, as well as senior executives of the fallen crypto exchange, purchased at least 19 properties worth almost $121 million in the Bahamas, according to new reports.
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
1st Source Announces Two Promotions with an Eye on the Future
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank are pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has recently made two promotions with an eye on its future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005341/en/ Chris Murphy (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Accolite Digital Acquires TeamTek Consulting
Accolite Digital, a Dallas, TX-based supplier of cloud and digital product engineering companies, acquired TeamTek Consulting, a London, UK-based supplier of digital companies for the Banking and Monetary Providers sector. The quantity of the deal was undisclosed. With the acquisition, Accolite Digital will increase its providing. TeamTek will proceed to...
Meet the 24 most promising retail startups revolutionizing how brands operate and customers buy online and in stores
From non-alcoholic DTCs to new mac-and-cheese brands, these 24 retail companies were picked by top venture capitalists as the most promising of 2022.
VikingCloud™ Appoints Payments Industry Heavyweight as new President
DUBLIN, Ireland & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- VikingCloud, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005411/en/ Ben Peters President VikingCloud (Photo: Business Wire)
Essence
Shavone Charles Continues To Disrupt The Tech Industry With New Book, Black Internet Effect
“My hope is that we continue to break down the doors and institutional ceilings that keep people of color out of the technology industry.”. Multi-hyphenate Shavone Charles has been disrupting the tech industry for a decade. With stints at VSCO, Instagram, and Twitter, she currently serves as the Head of Diversity and Inclusion Communications at TikTok. This month, she launched a new venture, a book.
How micro influencers get paid partnerships, from templates for reaching out to top brands to collaborate with
Insider spoke with micro influencers to learn exactly how they pitch brands and land paid collabs. Here are the exact templates they use.
Facebook sued for collecting personal data to target adverts
In high court case that could set precedent for millions, Tanya O’Carroll alleges owner Meta is breaking UK data laws
consumergoods.com
Kraft Heinz Taps Janelle Orozco for North American CPO Role
Kraft Heinz has tapped former Diageo CPO Janelle Orozco as the North America region chief procurement officer. In the new role, Orozco will report to both Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America region and Marcos Eloi, who remains Kraft Heinz’ Global CPO lead. Key expectations for this newly-created North America-specific job include driving the vision of North America procurement – an area of strategic focus for Kraft Heinz – and overseeing ongoing improvements to the global food company’s procurement capabilities.
architizer.com
Clever Collaborations: The Powerful Partnerships Behind A+Awards-Winning Architecture
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Architecture is rarely a solitary undertaking. Throughout each and every project, diverse teams of architects,...
9 in 10 CFOs Focused on Payments Automation and Transformation
The benefits of streamlining and modernizing the payment experience through digital tools and forward-looking investments appear to have sunken in. New research shows nine out of 10 chief financial officers surveyed by PYMNTS said their companies were either investing in payments digitization already or have plans to do so in the future.
