Queen Consort Camilla Sparkles in Queen Elizabeth’s Tiara & Blue Lace Dress for King Charles’ First State Banquet at Buckingham Palace
Queen Consort Camilla brought back the late Queen Elizabeth II’s treasured jewelry for her first state banquet this week. The occasion marked the first state visit hosted by the royal couple since taking the throne earlier this week. Arriving with King Charles III to host the occasion for President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, Camilla wore a long cobalt blue gown. Her ensemble included long sheer sleeves, a matte bodice and long tiered hem, covered in a swirling lace pattern. Her ensemble’s most prominent feature was sparkling sapphire and diamond necklace and drop earrings previously belonging to Queen Elizabeth...
Kate Middleton Wows at Royal Banquet: 'Every Inch the Future Queen'
The Princess of Wales made a style statement for the first state banquet held in London since 2019.
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Body Language Reveals Whether They Are Fit to Be King and Queen, Says Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton's body language on Remembrance Sunday reveals whether they are ready to be king and queen, says expert.
Why Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Would Sadly 'Slump on the Floor' When They Saw Her Wearing a Tiara
A regal evening meant disappointment for Queen Elizabeth's beloved dogs. Caroline Perry, author of The Corgi and the Queen, tells PEOPLE that while researching her new picture book she discovered that the monarch's headwear sparked different reactions with her pets when she walked into their room at Buckingham Palace (yes, there was a room for the dogs!).
King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla share the same ancestor from the 17th century
King Charles III and Queen Consort CamillaCredit: The White House from Washington, DC; Public Domain Image. King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla are not just married. Evidently, they are also blood relatives to each other.
The Hollywood Icon Who Became Queen Elizabeth's Pal Just Before Her Death
If there's one thing to be learned about the late Queen Elizabeth II, it's that she was no pushover by any means, and she went after what she wanted. She had an intensely strong work ethic and worked up until her final days. The monarch dedicated her entire life to service and even appointed a new prime minister, Liz Truss in Scotland only two days before her heartbreaking death (via NPR).
King Charles Marks First Birthday as Monarch with His Most Striking Photo Yet — and a New Role!
King Charles is celebrating his birthday with a new role. Charles, who turns 74 on Monday, has officially taken over a title and post from his late father Prince Philip as he becomes the Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park. To mark the new role (and his first birthday as...
King Charles’ Body Language Shows He Could Be a ‘Very Different Monarch’ Than Queen Elizabeth, Says Expert
A body language expert observed King Charles on Remembrance Sunday and said he could be a “very different monarch” than Queen Elizabeth.
Will Camilla Be Crowned 'Queen' or 'Queen Consort' at the Coronation?
Buckingham Palace could choose to follow their current line and break with tradition, or risk creating backlash among the British people over Camilla's title.
What Happened To Britannia? The Fate of Queen's Beloved Yacht
In Episode 1 of "The Crown" Season 5, the Queen's love for the Royal Yacht Britannia is made explicitly clear.
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla
The Prince and Princess of Wales are helping to host the president of South Africa for the first state visit of the new reign Kate Middleton and Prince William are back in a royal carriage! The Prince and Princess of Wales joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla in a dazzling horse-drawn carriage procession through London to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday as part of the first state visit of the new monarch's reign. The royal pageantry carried the visiting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to the palace, as the British royal family carried out...
Inside King Charles & Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home and how it’s vastly different to grand Buckingham Palace
KING Charles and Queen Camilla’s relaxed country home is vastly different to the grandeur of Buckingham Palace. Tucked away in the Cotswolds, just miles from Tetbury in Gloucestershire, King Charles retreats to Highgrove House to take some time out from the public demands of royal duties. The home boasts...
UK's Camilla donates Paddingtons left as tribute to Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Camilla, the wife of Britain's King Charles, personally delivered dozens of Paddington Bear toys to a children's charity on Thursday, giving a new home to the toys which had been left by well-wishers as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.
Inside ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ and the Pressure on Queen Elizabeth II to Abdicate the Throne in the ’90s
What accuracy is behind an episode of ‘The Crown’ that depicts Queen Elizabeth II facing powerful calls for abdication and suggestions she had a case of Queen Victoria Syndrome in the early ‘90s?
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi Susan had a secret part in her wedding day – after Her Majesty hid her 'best friend' in the carriage when she set off on honeymoon with Prince Philip, claims author
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Corgi played a secret part in her wedding day to Prince Philip, an author has revealed. Her Majesty, who died aged 96 on September 8 at Balmoral, kept her 'best friend' close during her special day on November 20, 1947. The pet was hidden in the...
Where did Princess Diana live while she was married to Prince Charles?
Where did Princess Diana live when she was married to the Prince of Wales? - and where did she move to after their divorce?
Teddy Bears Left for Queen Elizabeth Just Got the Sweetest Palace Send-off Before Camilla Parker Bowles Donates Them
Paddington Bear stuffed animals mourners left in tribute of Queen Elizabeth outside royal residences were pictured in sweet snapshots on the royal family's Twitter before they're donated to charity.
Inside ‘Britannia,’ Queen Elizabeth II’s Floating Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II had many royal residences, but it was the Royal Yacht Britannia, a 400-foot-long floating palace, that was closest to her heart. It was there, amid her family and the salty ocean air, that she could find quiet between royal engagements (staff wore rubber shoes and shouting was prohibited to keep noise at a minimum) and enjoy the sun on her private deck. “Britannia is the one place where I can truly relax,” she once said.
Queen Victoria's 9 Children: Everything to Know
She's known as the teen queen of Britain, but Queen Victoria was also a mom. Queen Victoria acceded to the throne in 1837 when she was 18 years old. As historian Daisy Goodwin told PEOPLE, this was a revelatory moment for the United Kingdom. Goodwin explained, "That is a huge deal. After a succession of old men, they had a teenage woman running the country." She and her husband, Prince Albert, had a true love match when they married in 1840, and the pair had nine children together.
Princess Anne wears comfy walking boots as she admires penguins on the Falkland Islands
Princess Anne has traveled to the Falkland Islands with her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, on the 40th anniversary of the 1982 conflict
