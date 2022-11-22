ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Related
NBC News

Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
LOUISIANA STATE
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
LOUISIANA STATE
Daily Comet

The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery

Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution Nov. 8 that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
TENNESSEE STATE
Missouri Independent

Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution

Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...

