Louisiana evokes blood purity laws in new effort to undercut Black vote
Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans in many parts of the country have worked to limit access to the ballot box for many individuals. But in Louisiana, they’ve succeeded in erasing an entire congressional district, one that not surprisingly could have gone to the Democrats. This egregious disenfranchisement — which hinges on an odious redefining of Black identity to narrow the pool of Black voters — has flown too far under the radar even as control of the U.S. House hangs in the balance.
Missouri is investigating Joplin hospital, not the patient as Hillary Clinton claimed
Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday tweeted inaccurate information about a Missouri health department investigation to her 31.7 million followers. Clinton referenced Mylissa Farmer, a Missouri woman who was reportedly denied a life-saving abortion procedure at a Joplin hospital in August after her water broke early and put...
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Fauci to be deposed in lawsuit from Missouri’s Schmitt claiming free speech violations
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry claim the Biden administration used social media companies to stifle speech
The story behind why Louisiana voted against a ban on slavery
Louisiana voters struck down an amendment to its constitution Nov. 8 that would have prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude. The four other states where slavery was on the ballot – Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont – approved similar referenda. Louisiana was put in the national spotlight for rejecting the change.
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Lindsey Graham Laughs as Herschel Walker Responds to Abortion Allegations
The Trump-endorsed Republican Senate candidate compared the abortion allegations against him to the conspiracy theories around the JFK assassination.
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
Missouri man’s daughter asks court to let her watch father’s execution
A 19-year-old is asking a court to let her to watch her father's death, despite a law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.
Donald Trump's Miserable Thanksgiving
The former president will wake up on November 24 facing a new battery lawsuit, as well as other headaches.
Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution
Attorneys for a St. Louis man sentenced to die for a murder he committed when he was 19 asked the Missouri Supreme Court Monday to delay his execution to allow for a hearing on alleged constitutional violations in his original trial. Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 of killing a police officer. He is scheduled […] The post Kevin Johnson’s attorneys, special prosecutor ask Missouri Supreme Court to stay execution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
A Brand New Law Could Be Donald Trump's Undoing
The former president faces a battery lawsuit from a woman who has accused him of rape when New York's Adult Survivors Act takes effect on November 24.
‘Little individual dictators’: Texas AG calls out prosecutors who ignore abortion laws
Elected prosecutors operating outside the rule of law threaten the country's safety as a constitutional republic, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says.
Arrest warrant issued for friend of a North Carolina woman found dead while on vacation in Mexico
Mexican prosecutors have obtained an arrest warrant for the friend of a North Carolina woman found dead last month while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas and on Thursday called the death the result of "a direct attack."
Trump rips the Supreme Court as 'nothing more than a political body' after they ruled against him, even though he appointed 3 justices of the conservative majority
Trump criticized the Supreme Court but the high court, and Roe v. Wade's reversal, is often held up by the GOP as one of his greatest accomplishments.
Louisiana health department declines to answer doctors’ questions on abortion law
The Louisiana Department of Health refuses to answer questions from doctors about the state’s abortion ban, making it difficult for physicians to determine what medical care for pregnant people might put them at risk for criminal charges. The health department’s lead attorney Stephen Russo said his agency is not...
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
North Dakota: Judge used faulty reasoning in blocking state abortion ban
The North Dakota attorney general's office said Monday that a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when he determined there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state's abortion ban would succeed.
