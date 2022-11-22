The Attorney General of Idaho is warning the public of a resurgence in a mail-in tax scam targeting folks around the state. The letters are sent by mail from the “Ada County Tax Processing Unit,” which does not exist, and feature a seal with an eagle made to look official. The mailers tell recipients they owe unpaid taxes and a lien will be put on their property until the debt is paid.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO