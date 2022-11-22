Read full article on original website
Early voting to begin in Georgia Senate runoff
Early voting is scheduled to kick off in the runoff race in Georgia for a U.S. Senate seat on Saturday in some counties. Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Maya King about the state of the race. She’s politics reporter for the New York Times based in Atlanta.
Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable: A year in review
Each Wednesday we bring you the Doctors Roundtable, where we answer your questions about COVID-19. But since it’s almost the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at the last year of the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. David Pate, former CEO of St. Luke's Health System and...
Beware the tax scam: AG's office warns of resurgence in mailer fraud
The Attorney General of Idaho is warning the public of a resurgence in a mail-in tax scam targeting folks around the state. The letters are sent by mail from the “Ada County Tax Processing Unit,” which does not exist, and feature a seal with an eagle made to look official. The mailers tell recipients they owe unpaid taxes and a lien will be put on their property until the debt is paid.
