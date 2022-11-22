Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
MAS Explains Reasons for Not Alerting Local Users About FTX
The Singaporean regulator explains the difference between Binance and FTX. The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated that there was no reason to caution investors against FTX crypto exchange as it did with Binance because the former did not actively solicit users in Singapore. This comes amid earlier speculations stating that...
cryptopotato.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sells out the Presale’s First Stage
The Orbeon Protocol will enable ordinary people to invest in startups while providing much-needed community and funding to new firms. Orbeon Protocol will connect investors and firms while providing a secure investment platform. Multiple analysts expect Orbeon Protocol to rise by 6000% during the first part of its presale. The...
todaynftnews.com
The Sandbox joins Modhaus, the Web3 startup of K-pop
The Sandbox has announced its partnership with Modhaus for a collaboration that will benefit both. Owing to the partnership, a proper and acceptable social platform will be developed to provide benefits to all fans. Also, fans will be able to be a part of any event that takes place in the virtual world.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant
FOGI: Ease the Workflows in Healthcare with Informatics with Guillermo Sanz-Berney, Physician Informaticist and Consultant. Be your geeky self and show your passion for informatics!. In this Future of Global Informatics episode, TJ Southern interviews Guillermo Sanz-Berney, a physician informaticist, about his passion for his profession, the issues QiiQ Health...
fullycrypto.com
Metaverse Gender Gap Similar to Fortune 500 Companies
The gender gap witnessed in Fortune 500 companies has crept into metaverse-focused projects. A report by McKinsey shows that men control virtual platforms despite women visiting them in large numbers. More women than men are also exploring these platforms for longer timeframes. A report by consulting firm McKinsey has revealed...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Entrepreneur
3 Steps to Assemble the Right Infrastructure Building Blocks to Successfully Scale Your Business
Make sure your infrastructure roadmap includes everything you need to make your scale adventure an unmitigated success.
financefeeds.com
Finalto wins Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at FMLS Awards 2022
“The teams at Finalto put in a lot of hard work to ensure our liquidity remained robust through the volatility in 2022. We’re excited to take it to the next level in 2023.”. Finalto has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the Finance Magnates London...
cryptopotato.com
Decentralized Social Names Former Meta Exec as COO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, California, 22nd November 2022]. Salil Shah joins DeSo after holding exec roles at Meta and Pinterest, most recently leading global go-to-market for Meta Fintech. Key Takeaways. Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a blockchain platform that has raised $200 million...
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
cryptopotato.com
Gemini Is Working With Genesis to Find Solution for Earn Users
The report comes as possible bankruptcy looms over Genesis as it struggles to raise fresh capital. Crypto exchange Gemini revealed working closely with Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group, Inc, to find a solution for Earn users to redeem their funds. In a series of tweets, the...
Why ‘Every Single Business’ Will Soon Be Using Embedded Payments
Embedded finance — where financial products and payments pop up in any number of consumers’ daily activities — is now an expectation, a “need to have” for banks and enterprises. Deirdre McClure, chief customer officer at Treasury Prime, told PYMNTS that the demand for seamless...
TechCrunch
Sequoia India’s Surge backs healthtech startup RedBrick AI in $4.6M funding
Artificial intelligence has become ubiquitous in clinical diagnosis. But researchers need much of their initial time preparing data for training AI systems. The training process also requires hundreds of annotated medical images and thousands of hours of annotation by clinicians. The Delaware-headquartered SaaS startup, which has an Indian subsidiary in Pune, is solving that problem with its automated and semi-automated annotation tools.
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
3printr.com
Digital Smile Design and Formlabs announce partnership
Digital Smile Design (DSD) has recently announced its official partnership with Formlabs Dental. A global player in the field of 3D printing, Formlabs aims to expand access to digital fabrication so that anyone can make anything. This new collaboration underlines DSD’s continued commitment to joining forces with key organizations who share the same values, a vision for the future of dentistry and a dedication to advancing the profession.
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 5 Metaverse Startups Building The Bridge To Cultural Gaps
The Metaverse is an amalgamation of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technology. It enables users to build online spaces and occasions where digital representations of themselves and other users can live and interact. The western globe is not the only region that has developed a renewed affinity for the Metaverse. Indian businesses are also making significant investments in the Metaverse. Many businesses are already prepared to launch initiatives, goods, and properties in the world of Metaverse startups.
Traveltech in 2023: Metaverse, Robots, and Biometrics
The travel industry, post-Covid, actually looks a lot brighter. Sure, it’s different. But it’s definitely brimming with promise all thanks to the travel tech that erupted out of the woodwork when everyone was trapped at home, unable to travel anywhere. Travel tech now encompasses not just the platforms...
Uber Taps Rapid Delivery Partner Zapp to Drive Cross-Platform Spending
Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies announced Wednesday (Nov. 23) that it is partnering with the British 20-minute convenience delivery app Zapp to offer the latter’s products on the Uber Eats marketplace in Central London. “We’re excited to partner with Zapp to offer round the clock convenience as one of the...
techaiapp.com
How to put an end to gender biases in internet algorithms
Endless screeds have been penned on whether the internet algorithms with which we constantly interact suffer from gender bias, and all you need to do is carry out a simple search to see this for yourself. However, according to the researchers behind a new study that seeks to reach a...
fintechfutures.com
The Bank of London hires new group CTO and group CISO, Phil Knight
UK clearing bank The Bank of London has appointed Phil Knight as its new group chief technology officer (CTO) and group chief information security officer (CISO). Knight, who joins from 10x Banking, will oversee the firm’s technology, IT operations and information security globally. The Bank of London’s group chief...
Comments / 0