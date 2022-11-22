Read full article on original website
Related
bikeexif.com
Stealthy style: Vagabund’s custom KTM Freeride EX-C
Modern dirt bikes are the epitome of form following function. Narrow fuel tanks are easier to grip with your knees, flat seats enable you to shift your weight around, and plastic bodywork can be replaced after a crash. It’s why they’re so formulaic in their design. Vagabund Moto...
Human-powered aircraft: A plane with ‘impossible engineering’ and no engine
Students at the University of Southampton have a special project they have been working on for years together. That is, to power flight using only the muscle power of a single pilot, technically known as human-powered aircraft (HPA). Earlier this year, the team won their first Formula Flight competition with their design dubbed Lazarus.
Top Speed
The Best Street-Legal MotoGP Bikes Ranked By Top Speed
Not all of us have the opportunity to hop on a superbike and take it for a cruise around the world’s MotoGP tracks. Instead, riders head to the local track day with their street bike and live out their dreams of being a MotoGP contender. Unfortunately, many riders find themselves limited by the mechanical ability of their bike. One option is to spend thousands of dollars and countless hours modifying the bike to be faster and more powerful. However, another option is to buy a street-legal MotoGP bike. These motorcycles are either race bikes with the necessary components added to qualify as legal or street bikes inspired by their track counterparts. Here's a list of the 10 best street-legal MotoGP bikes along with their top speeds.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
bikeexif.com
City surfer: A Honda CB250 covered in street art
The results are always special when a professional custom builder sets out to create a bike for themselves. With no client brief on the table, it’s all about their own personality and proclivities. But it’s hard to pin Christian Reier’s tastes down—his latest build is a huge departure from his last, despite the fact that they were both personal projects.
Why Are Collectors Scrambling to Get Their Hands on One of the Worst SUVs Ever?
Why is the one of the worst SUVs ever made suddenly a collector's dream? It's because this SUV has reached peak cool . The post Why Are Collectors Scrambling to Get Their Hands on One of the Worst SUVs Ever? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Does a Turbo Wastegate Work?
Adobe StockIt's job is similar to the blow-off valve, except on the exhaust side.
The Independent
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday has arrived and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
RideApart
New Royal Enfield Electric Bike Concept Photo Leaks Online
When you think of the name “Royal Enfield,” the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t electric bikes. Yet, since it’s nearly 2023, of course Enfield has a plan for electrification that it’s currently in the midst of undertaking. Now that it’s November, 2022, it seems that the OEM has recently reached the Quality Function Development concept phase.
Grub Worm Camaro Becomes The Quickest H-Pattern Car In The World
Ladies and gentlemen, a new record has been set…. Stick shift is often considered a bit of a dying art form in many regards. The engaging and raw experience of driving a manual transmission vehicle is unlike anything an automatic could replicate. So it makes sense that many enthusiasts choose this form of driving over manual or even sequential gearboxes. Oddly enough, this also applies to racing which is virtually unheard of because of automatic transmission innovations of the last couple of decades or so.
balconygardenweb.com
14 Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World
The miniature tree art form has been practiced and cherished for centuries. Here are the Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World. The Japanese art of growing miniature versions of beautiful trees is perfect if you wish to fill your home with stunning greenery without compromising space. Let us look at the 14 Oldest Bonsai Trees in the World to inspire you.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
petpress.net
10+ Interesting Fox Facts That Will Amaze You
Did you know that foxes are incredibly adaptable creatures? They can live in a wide variety of habitats, from forests to deserts to even cities. And they’re not just survivors – foxes are also incredibly resourceful, cunning, and intelligent. In fact, some people consider them to be one...
Curbed
The Great G-Wagen Sell-Off
In the wake of the $32 billion blowup at FTX this month, the ongoing fallout in the crypto industry, and a monthslong decline in prices, plenty of crypto investors who had been flush with coin until recently are suddenly very hard up. Now, it appears that some of them may be flooding the market with lightly used G-Wagens at steep discounts. “G-Wagen,” for those who may not be in the market for a car priced like a house, is a nickname for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — usually the G 63 AMG, a luxury SUV that looks like the ungainly love child of an antique hearse and a cyberpunk monster truck. As entrepreneur Marshall Haas tweeted last week, “There are currently 1,606 G Wagon’s for sale on AutoTrader right now. That’s more than I’ve ever seen. Crypto boys are hurting.” My own search on the car marketplace yielded around 1,000.
Autoweek.com
Dear 1981 Cadillac Owner, Don’t Worry about Your V8-6-4 Engine!
For the 1981 model year, GM's Cadillac Division introduced a radical new technology (actually, not that new) that would show those price-jacking oil producers that America could still have big cushy luxury cars and get great fuel economy. This was the V8-6-4 engine, a 368-cubic-inch V8 that used computer-controlled solenoids to disable the rocker arms of two or four cylinders under low-load cruising conditions. It sounded good on paper, but didn't work so well in practice.
In pictures: These spider excavators came straight out of the Transformers movie
These spider excavators have stunned many tech aficionados; the obscure machines undoubtedly rate among "the greatest sandpit toys in history." The articulating, extending legs, stabilizers, tilting wheels, and buckets of the walking spider excavators provide an astonishing range of powers to the machine, according to an article published on Thursday by the technology publication New Atlas.
Comments / 0