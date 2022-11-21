ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Strange World’ Stars Dennis Quaid & Jaboukie Young-White Talk Visiting Strange Places

By Bernard &quot;Beanz&quot; Smalls
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yn2wk_0jKOaQ0m00


I n Disney’s upcoming animated film Strange World , the Clade family explores a strange new world beneath the fictional world of Avalonia, full of strange creatures and other wonders.

Cassius Life spoke exclusively with Dennis Quaid (Searcher Clade) and Jaboukie Young-White (Ethan Clade) about the strangest places they have ever been in their lives.

Quaid told us about visiting Svalbard , a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

“Svalbard. It’s the northernmost airport in the world. It’s 400 miles from the North Pole,” Quaid begins. “That was strange. It was spring, and every day, there was 20 more minutes of daylight. Really, really odd. 3000 people and 10,000 polar bears.”

“An army of polar bears,” he continued. “ Yeah, it was. It was pretty incredible. Yeah, it really was.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48SUed_0jKOaQ0m00

Source: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World


Quaid’s castmate, Jaboukie Young-White, kept things local by taking a bit of a swipe at the United States’ biggest punchline, Florida, but adding Quaid came strong out the gate. “Man, yeah, you really came out strong. I really don’t even know how to top that,” Young-White admitted. “Let me see. I’ve been to Florida a few times, no. I feel like I have. My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.”

My strangest adventures are ahead of me. I still have a lot of places to go.” Share

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpqJJ_0jKOaQ0m00

Source: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World

Dennis Quaid Had More To Share

Quaid then followed up with a visit to a Disco in Berlin but didn’t go too deep into that situation.

“For me, there was one disco in Berlin at 4:00 in the morning. That was a pretty strange world too. But that’s another story for another time,” Quaid further added.

This a conversation we will explore with Mr. Quaid for another time.

Strange World arrives in theaters on November 23, be sure to peep our other interview featuring Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Director Don Hall, Co-Director/Writer Qui Nguyen, and Producer Roy Conli talking about breaking generational trends.

Photo: Walt Disney Animation / Strange World

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Maya Devi

300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found

A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Parade

Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced

Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
FanSided

Is Lucy leaving NCIS: Hawaii?

Lucy Tara got an opportunity that she couldn’t turn down in NCIS: Hawaii. Does that mean she’s leaving the team? Is Yasmine Al-Bustami leaving the show?. Most TV shows will give characters an opportunity to do something amazing for their careers. The characters then end up giving up the opportunities because it would mean coming out of the show for a while. Shows can’t always do that due to contracts for the actors.
HAWAII STATE
Looper

NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production

Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Where Is Melinda Dillon Now? Why Isn't She in the 'A Christmas Story' Sequel?

When A Christmas Story first premiered in 1983, it instantly became one of the best holiday movies for families. It tells the magical story of a youngster named Ralphie Parker who spends Christmas trying to avoid getting attacked by the school bully. He also has a major goal in mind — to snag the best possible Christmas gift ever. He's got his eye on the Red Ryder air rifle.
TVLine

Frasier Revival: Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Said No to Returning as Niles

When Frasier returns as a Paramount+ revival, it will do so without the titular radio host’s little brother. In a new interview, series star Kelsey Grammer is shedding some light on David Hyde Pierce‘s decision not to revisit his character from the long-running Cheers spinoff. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer tells People. in June, Pierce hinted to Vulture that he might not be down for the series’ continuation. “That whole time of my life [doing Frasier] is deeply important to me. And I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly,...
TVLine

Fox's Midseason Plan: 9-1-1: Lone Star Returns on New Night, Fantasy Island Season 2, Joel McHale Sitcom and More

Fox is the first broadcast network to unveil its complete midseason plan, and most noteworthy is 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s move to a brand-new night for Season 4. Other announced dates include a Season 2 premiere for Fantasy Island plus a few series debuts, including for the recently announced Animal Control sitcom fronted by Joel McHale. Also, following their fall and season finales, 9-1-1 and The Masked Singer will return with new episodes in the spring. All told, Fox’s midseason plan looks a little like… this. NEW SERIES IN CAPS. Monday, Jan. 2 8 pm Fantasy Island (Season 2 premiere) Tuesday, Jan. 3 8 pm The Resident (winter...
HAWAII STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Mens Journal

What to Watch on Thanksgiving: Best Movies and Shows to Stream

The hungriest holiday of the season is here. After you’re finished with football and are on to the leftovers stage, you’re going to need something entertaining to pass the time with your next three auxiliary meals. Is there a better moment than right now to start catching up on all the great shows and movies […]
MONTANA STATE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

322
Followers
2K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy