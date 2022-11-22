ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Georgia runoff

By KATE BRUMBACK
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LsuuD_0jKOZD6K00

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal with the Georgia Supreme Court. They are asking the high court to issue an emergency stay of a lower court ruling that said Georgia law does allow voting this Saturday.

The runoff Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6

The time-sensitive legal battle began after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued guidance to county election officials that said early voting could not be held on Nov. 26 because state law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it. Thursday is Thanksgiving and Friday is a state holiday.

Warnock's campaign along with the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee sued last week to challenge that guidance. They argued that the prohibition on Saturday early voting after a holiday applies only to a primary or general election but not to a runoff.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox sided with the Warnock campaign and the Democratic groups. He issued an order Friday saying Georgia law "does not specifically prohibit counties from conducting advanced voting on Saturday, November 26, 2022, for a runoff election."

The state on Monday appealed that ruling to the Georgia Court of Appeals, the state's intermediate appellate court. They argued that the ruling was erroneous for procedural reasons and also that Cox was wrong to consider the runoff a separate type of election rather than a continuation of the general election. They asked the appeals court to immediately stay the lower court ruling.

The Court of Appeals issued a single-sentence ruling late Monday declining to stay the lower court's order.

State officials accepted that ruling and said they would not pursue further appeals.

“The Court has worked its will. We believe this is something the General Assembly should consider clarifying to avoid confusion in the future. I hope that election workers are able to enjoy a somewhat restful holiday despite this decision,” the secretary of state's office spokesman, Mike Hassinger, said in an emailed statement.

But the Republican groups, who had been allowed to join the lawsuit as intervenors, on Tuesday appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court.

They argue that the interpretation of Georgia law put forth by the plaintiffs and accepted by Cox was incorrect. The runoff election set for Dec. 6 is clearly a continuation of the Nov. 8 general election and is subject to the prohibition on Saturday voting immediately after a holiday, they argue.

Counties had been relying on the guidance provided by Raffensperger as they prepared for the runoff election, under the assumption that voting would not be allowed Nov. 26, the Republican groups argue. Only 10 counties — “all of them Democrat-leaning” — plan to hold early voting on Saturday, they note.

That “sows confusion and inequity into the voting process, preventing the clarity and uniformity that Georgia's citizens deserve,” they argue.

The Supreme Court has given the Warnock campaign and Democratic groups until 9 a.m. Wednesday to file a response.

Warnock and Walker, the former University of Georgia and NFL football star, were forced into a Dec. 6 runoff because neither won a majority in the midterm election this month.

Georgia's 2021 election law compressed the time period between the general election and the runoff to four weeks, and Thanksgiving falls in the middle. Many Georgians will be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Walker gains ground in Georgia Senate race

After two overtime U.S. Senate elections in 2020, the Peach State is poised for another nail-biter as Republican candidate Herschel Walker has closed the gap with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Georgia law stipulates a 50% requirement for victory, and with the closeness of the race, the battle may be headed for a runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on

Early voting locations will be open the Saturday after Thanksgiving after all. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled Friday in favor of a lawsuit challenging the Georgia Secretary of State's barring of the Saturday early voting date for the much-anticipated Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate runoff. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed county elections officials to disallow Saturday voting based on his interpretation of state voting law.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate

In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Stacey Abrams' Chances vs. Brian Kemp as Georgia Governor Polls Shift

Democrat Stacey Abrams faces an uphill struggle to defeat Republican Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia as polls show him with a substantial lead over his challenger. Kemp and Abrams are competing in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial election that saw the Republican narrowly defeat his Democratic rival with 50.2 percent of the vote to her 48.8 percent.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Brian Kemp Wins Georgia Guv Rematch, Beats Stacey Abrams Again

For the second time in four years, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) defeated Stacey Abrams (D) for the right to lead the state of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Abrams had called Kemp to concede the race. Tuesday’s election was a rematch of Kemp and Abrams’ head-to-head contest in 2018, in which Kemp edged out Abrams by a narrow, two-point margin. This time, Kemp—vested with the advantages of incumbency and a political environment favoring Republicans—dispatched Abrams by a far more comfortable margin.The result is an exclamation point on a remarkable reversal of fortune for Kemp, whose political career was pronounced...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
105K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy