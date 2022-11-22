—SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 16th Street. Officers responded to reports of 10 gunshots being heard in the area around 10:19 p.m. Friday. A witness told police that their home had been "shot up." The witness said that family members had been in the living room of the home, when they heard the shots and heard glass breaking. Police said they recovered six spent .40 caliber shell casings in the area.

